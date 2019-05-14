Dad ordered to pay $1m for raping daughter

A Queensland father has been ordered to pay nearly $1 million in damages to his daughter as compensation for horrifically repeatedly raping her when she was a child.

On Friday in Brisbane District Court Judge Douglas McGill ruled the man, who cannot be named for legal reasons, must compensate his daughter for PTSD and psychological injuries suffered as a result of raping her six times and assaulting her another five times.

Justice McGill's decision states the woman is now aged 51 and was aged between 5 and 15 when the rapes occurred between the 1970s and early 1980s near Toowoomba, west of Brisbane.

She did not report the abuse until 31 years later because she was threatened by him, the court heard.

The rapes were painful and humiliating, and her father ignored her pleas to stop. When his wife walked in on one occasion he told his wife "I'm teaching her" and "She's better than you".

The daughter told the court that her father threatened to kill her and her mother on numerous occasions, and a threat she believed was real because he kept a rifle at home, once firing it into their fireplace.

He also told her that if she reported the rapes the family would be broken up and her siblings separated and put into foster homes.

The court heard the woman tried to avoid being raped by hiding under the house or sleeping under her bed or in the car.

The man has been convicted and imprisoned for rape, but she was forced to go through the ordeal of testifying in court because he pleaded not guilty, the court heard.

The $972,812 awarded includes $259,000 for past economic loss, calculated on the basis that the woman's education was compromised by her father's abuse and she would have graduated and had a higher paying job had she not been abused.

She suffers depression, anxiety, flashbacks, intrusive thoughts, sleeplessness, nightmares, a constant sense of fear of the defendant, an inability to concentrate, memory problems, and a lack of confidence and self-esteem.

She has frequently considered suicide, and has been unable to engage in normal relationships with her siblings and other people and does not enjoy sex.