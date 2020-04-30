Father, son duo keen for season return

FANCY FOOTWORK: Frenchville coach Mat Wust does some skills and drills with his son Calum in the backyard. Both are keen to see the return of the 2020 football season after it was suspended in response to COVID-19. Picture: Allan Reinikka.

FOOTBALL: For Frenchville coach Mat Wust there is a silver lining to the cloud that is the suspension of the CQ Premier League.

He will welcome back three of his big guns – Tim Zimitat, Joe Burke and Daniel Trim - when the 2020 season resumes.

Football Queensland has put all grassroots competitions on hold until June 30 in response to COVID-19, with the decision to be reassessed by May 31.

Wust is confident his team will play football this year and is hopeful there will be two rounds and a finals series.

He has left players pretty much to their own devices during the hiatus.

Frenchville’s Tim Zimitat will be set to return from injury when the 2020 CQ Premier League season kicks off.

“I’m just letting them do their own thing. I trust them, they’re all adults,” he said.

“I’m sure they’ll all come back fit. We did a lot of hard work in the pre-season so I know they’ll want to keep up that fitness and their strength and conditioning.”

Wust said his team was well positioned to defend the title it won in thrilling fashion last year.

“The boys were really sharp at training and they were looking good,” he said.

“We’ve also got a lot of competition for positions this year.“This break means that Tim (knee), Joey (knee) and Daniel (quad) will also be back from injury.

“That means we’ll have 20 players who can play firsts week in, week out.

“It’s going to give me some headaches selection-wise but that means we’re in a good place.”

Wust said he was still adjusting to no football.

Frenchville coach Mat Wust: “I’m sure they’ll all come back fit.” Picture: Allan Reinikka

“I coach nearly every day of the week so it’s certainly different for me.

“I’m finding heaps of stuff to do and there’s always plenty of things to do around the house.

“But I am missing it. Coaching juniors, I love watching them grow and develop, and with the seniors I miss the competitive side of it, just watching the boys play.”

Wust has been able to apply his coaching talents close to home, working with son Calum who is also a keen footballer.

“I get out with him a fair bit in the back yard, doing some tight skills and different drills,” he said

“Calum is playing his first competitive year in under-12.

“They had a win in their first game of the season and were really happy and ready to go on with it.

“He’s in the rep program as well so he’s itching to get back too.”