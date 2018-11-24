Father, son ready to light up Rocky Speedway tonight

FAMILY FUN: Harry Doyle and his dad Brendan are all revved up and ready to go at the McCosker Rocky Speedway meeting at the city's showgrounds tonight.

SPEEDWAY: Father and son Brendan and Harry Doyle are eyeing top-five finishes in their respective classes at the McCosker Rocky Speedway meeting tonight.

Brendan is one of 15 drivers who will compete in the headline event, Round 4 of the Queensland Super Sedan Series, while 14-year-old Harry will greet the start line in the Junior Sedans Top Stars.

More than 70 cars will hit the track at the Rockhampton Showgrounds, with street stocks, modified sedans and AMCAs also on the program.

Harry has been racing for three years and is hoping for a strong showing in his new car tonight.

"We've had it for about a month now. It hasn't been on the track yet but it's all ready to go,” he said.

"I love racing, it's good fun.”

When he graduates from juniors, Harry wants to start racing super sedans like his dad.

Brendan first got behind the wheel of his super sedan about eight years ago.

"I'm just a bit of an amateur at it but I just enjoy the challenge,” he said.

"I really enjoy going away with my mates and racing.

"The sheer speed of them and the adrenalin rush you get is unreal.”

Brendan said spectators would be treated to some fantastic racing tonight.

"We'll have some of the best drivers in Australia here with two former Australian number ones, Darren Kane and Matt Pascoe, in the field.

"Out of the 15 cars, there are probably 13 that are top-grade cars so it will be really exciting, fast racing.

"I've got my old Dominator there. It goes around okay so I'm just hoping to have a good run.

"I would be happy with a top-five finish.”

Brendan said there would be some keen rivalry among the eight local drivers as well.

"The Williams brothers, Matt and Leigh, and Gavin Norfield are very competitive wherever they go.

"They're probably the three better chances among the locals but we'll be ready to give them a run for their money.”

