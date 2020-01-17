Menu
Ken Anthony Jabboury told police he had used the glass pipe to smoke methamphetamine and said he wanted to stop using drugs.
Crime

Father warned he has an ice problem and needs help

Aden Stokes
, aden.stokes@capnews.com.au
17th Jan 2020 2:00 PM
A FATHER of four faced court last week after he was caught with used drug utensils under his car seat.

Ken Anthony Jabboury pleaded guilty in ­Rockhampton Magistrates Court on Thursday, January 9, to possessing drug related utensils that had been used and contravening a direction or requirement made by police.

Police prosecutor Shayne Studdert said on November 6, 2019, police were conducting patrols in an unmarked car on Sir Raymond Huish Drive, Wandal, at 3.30pm when they intercepted a vehicle.

Mr Studdert said the ­occupants moved about vigorously, which appeared unusual to police.

He said Jabboury was ­detained for the purpose of a search, where police found a small used glass pipe with white residue under his seat, along with a number of clip seal bags with residue.

Jabboury, who worked at ARC doing steel ­reinforcement, told police he had used the pipe to smoke methamphetamine and said he wanted to stop using drugs.

The court heard on ­November 15 Jabboury failed to attend Rockhampton Police Station within seven days to provide his identifying particulars.

He told police once he attended to his girlfriend who was sick. He said he was looking after her and that’s why he could not attend in the required timeframe.

Duty lawyer Rowan King said his client made full admissions to police about the glass pipe and was getting assistance for his drug use through Rockhampton Alcohol and Other Drugs Services.

Magistrate Cameron Press warned Jabboury that he had an ice problem and needed to do something about it.

“Unless you do, it will overtake your life,” Mr Press said.

“You will lose your job and your whole life will just spiral. It happens.”

Jabboury was fined $800 and the property was forfeited to the Crown.

No criminal conviction was recorded.

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

