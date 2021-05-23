Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login

Warning after cassowary follows bushwalkers
News

Father, young son found after bushwalk goes horribly wrong

by Shiloh Payne
23rd May 2021 1:37 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A man and his 10-year-old son have been found safe and well after spending a freezing night out in the elements when they became lost on a popular southeast Queensland bushwalk.

Polair, SES officers, police and local bushwalkers spend Saturday evening and Sunday morning searching for the 45-year-old and his 10-year-old son who were reported missing by a relative about 3.30pm on Saturday after they failed to return from a hike at Mount Glorious.

The temperature on Mount Glorious, near Samford, fell to 12C overnight.

Originally published as Father, young son found after bushwalk goes horribly wrong

More Stories

bushwalking editors picks missing safety

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Mum’s plea to NDIS over son with disability

        Premium Content Mum’s plea to NDIS over son with disability

        News His physical therapy team has helped him make incredible improvements to his health and physical condition, but it has proven to be costly under the NDIS.

        • 23rd May 2021 1:17 PM
        How text messages led police to Yeppoon drug bust

        Premium Content How text messages led police to Yeppoon drug bust

        News A magistrate said it was “mind-blowing” that a mother of three was experimenting...

        CUTE PICS: Romp in the Park at Kershaw gardens

        Premium Content CUTE PICS: Romp in the Park at Kershaw gardens

        News Take a look at the cute photos we took at Rockhampton’s Romp in the Park 2021.

        CQ’s top tourism spots competed for top tourism awards

        Premium Content CQ’s top tourism spots competed for top tourism awards

        News A Central Queensland town’s top leaders have discussed what being a finalist for a...