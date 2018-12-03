Deadly warning sign hidden in cute snap of toddler

Izzy, three, has undergone 570 doses of gruelling chemotherapy to treat her cancer. Picture: SWNS.com

WHEN a father took an adorable snap of his daughter falling asleep on a swing, he was soon to learn it was a symptom of a deadly disease.

Dave Fletcher meant to capture a tender childhood photo of his daughter Izzy dozing off on a swing with her doll clenched tightly to her chest - but instead it became a photo he will never forget.

No long after he took the snap, Dave, 39, and his wife Vicky, 37, found out their toddler's tiredness was actually a sign that she had leukaemia, The Sun reported.

"It was just an afternoon pop out to the swings. She was swinging away - I turned around and she had dropped off," Mr Fletcher said.

"She was drowsy and fell asleep but I didn't think much of it. I thought it was a cute moment and just took a picture of her, as you do."

Mr Fletcher is now warning other parents to be vigilant and keep an eye out for the signs of the disease.

"It was only afterwards we realised it was all part of the symptoms and what I'd captured was her displaying signs of something more sinister."

The photo Dave Fletcher took of his daughter falling asleep on a swing when she was 23-months-old.

Mr Fletcher, from Worcester, England, said his little girl had been tired, had had a few colds or viruses, and had quite a bit of bruising on her legs.

"But we put all this down to normal childhood bumps and minor illness," he said.

Looking back at pictures of Izzy before she fell ill, Mr Fletcher said it's hard now to fathom how much she has been through at such a young age.

It was back in January when the couple first took Izzy to a GP after a strange rash appeared on her leg - it had spread the next morning and with a high temperature, they rushed her to the hospital.

She was diagnosed with leukaemia the same day and began a course of chemotherapy the following week.

Now three, Izzy has undergone 570 doses of gruelling chemotherapy and is now receiving maintenance therapy in a bid to stop the cancer returning.

She spent her second birthday in Birmingham Children's Hospital waiting to have a procedure to sample her bone marrow.

Dave Fletcher and his wife Vicky were distraught to learn their little girl was Izzy was suffering from cancer. Picture: SWNS.com

"She has grown up very quickly and been subjected to medicine she doesn't like but has taken everything in her stride so far," Mr Fletcher said.

He said while they were devastated by the shocking news, they were lucky Izzy was quickly diagnosed and lucky she has coped well with the treatment.

"The type of leukaemia she has (has) a better chance of recovery than some others. She is young which helps those odds," Mr Fletcher said.

Izzy has now been enrolled on a clinical trial called UKALL 2011, which aims to see if changing chemotherapy treatment will reduce side effects, and will remain on treatment until May next year, The Sun reported.

"It makes us more optimistic. She doesn't have to have so many steroids because of the trial she is on," Mr Fletcher said.

Grateful for the opportunity, he said it goes to show the importance of research in pioneering new treatments.

Izzy, three, has undergone 570 doses of gruelling chemotherapy to treat the cancer. Picture: SWNS.com

Izzy has now received a Cancer Research UK Kids & Teens Star Award in recognition of what she has been through.

Her mum said she was very excited to receive her award.

"It was a nice positive experience that rewarded her for struggling on with her treatment," Mrs Fletcher said.

Jane Redman, spokeswoman for Cancer Research UK Kids & Teens in Worcestershire, said: "Cancer can have a devastating impact on their lives and many of those who survive may live with serious long-term side effects from their treatment.

"Our mission is to fund research to find new, better and kinder treatments for young cancer patients.

"We want to bring forward the day when every child and young person survives cancer and does so with a good quality of life."