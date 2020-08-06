Menu
A Blackwater driver was caught low range drink driving in the town on June 27,2020. Photo: file
Crime

Father’s ‘error in judgment’ leads to drink-driving offence

Kristen Booth
6th Aug 2020 12:56 PM
A 34-YEAR-OLD father said he had a brief lapse in judgment when he decided to drink-drive at Blackwater.

David Andrew Lalor was intercepted by police while driving a Toyota HiLux on Ardurad Road about 8.40pm on June 27, Blackwater Magistrates Court heard on August 6.

Police prosecutor Kevin Ongheen said after undertaking an RBT, Lalor recorded a BAC of .059 per cent.

Lalor, a father of two young children, put the decision to drink-drive down to an "error in judgment at the time".

Lalor pleaded guilty to driving over the general alcohol limit but not over the middle alcohol limit.

He was fined $400 and disqualified from driving for one month. The conviction was recorded.

blackwater magistrates court blackwater police drink driving charge guilty plea low range drink driving
Central Queensland News

