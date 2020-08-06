Father’s ‘error in judgment’ leads to drink-driving offence
A 34-YEAR-OLD father said he had a brief lapse in judgment when he decided to drink-drive at Blackwater.
David Andrew Lalor was intercepted by police while driving a Toyota HiLux on Ardurad Road about 8.40pm on June 27, Blackwater Magistrates Court heard on August 6.
Police prosecutor Kevin Ongheen said after undertaking an RBT, Lalor recorded a BAC of .059 per cent.
Lalor, a father of two young children, put the decision to drink-drive down to an "error in judgment at the time".
Lalor pleaded guilty to driving over the general alcohol limit but not over the middle alcohol limit.
He was fined $400 and disqualified from driving for one month. The conviction was recorded.
