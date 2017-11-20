Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

Father's killer still on the loose 6 weeks on from stabbing

Crime scene established on Bright St, Emu Park after Kevin John Ryan was fatally stabbed in the street.
Crime scene established on Bright St, Emu Park after Kevin John Ryan was fatally stabbed in the street.
Amber Hooker
by

KEVIN John Ryan's murderer remains a mystery to the public more than six weeks after he was slain in an Emu Park street.

A major investigation into the 40-year-old father's death continues after he was stabbed through the heart on Bright St on the afternoon of Wednesday, October 4.

Kevin John Ryan, 40, was the victim of a fatal stabbing in Emu Park on Wednesday, October 4.
Kevin John Ryan, 40, was the victim of a fatal stabbing in Emu Park on Wednesday, October 4. Facebook

Both the Queensland Police Service media and Rockhampton Detective Senior Sergeant Luke Peachey remained tight-lipped yesterday on police findings.

The last new piece of information was made public on October 16, when the QPS confirmed they awaited forensic test results on a number of knives seized from a property near where Ryan died.

The QPS yesterday could not comment on whether they had received these results, or if the murder weapon had been identified.

No one has been charged for the murder.

Police establish a crime scene on Bright St, Emu Park following the stabbing murder of Kevin John Ryan.
Police establish a crime scene on Bright St, Emu Park following the stabbing murder of Kevin John Ryan. Leighton Smith
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin
Stunning time-lapse as waterslides tower over North Rocky

Stunning time-lapse as waterslides tower over North Rocky

WATCH: Standing 10m high, the bright, twisting slides are set to make this a first-class attraction in time for summer.

Jurassic start for Mount Morgan's dinosaur caves

TOURISM: Before its closure in 2011, the popular site had attracted 5000 visitors each year.

UNIQUE attraction lured in thousands, now it's time to fire it up again

PHOTO GALLERY: Sibling success at mud racing meet

REVVED UP: Ian Wolfenden tears up the Kabra track at the CQ Mudsportz twin track meet on Saturday.

34 drivers compete at CQ Mudsportz event at Kabra

CQ's job security fears raised by 'Nightmare Express' bus

CUTS AWARENESS: 'The Cuts Express' bus blitz that will travel up the Queensland Coast over the final week of the election campaign.

Fears of future job cuts linger with candidate assurances sought.

Local Partners