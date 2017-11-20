Father's killer still on the loose 6 weeks on from stabbing

Crime scene established on Bright St, Emu Park after Kevin John Ryan was fatally stabbed in the street.

KEVIN John Ryan's murderer remains a mystery to the public more than six weeks after he was slain in an Emu Park street.

A major investigation into the 40-year-old father's death continues after he was stabbed through the heart on Bright St on the afternoon of Wednesday, October 4.

Kevin John Ryan, 40, was the victim of a fatal stabbing in Emu Park on Wednesday, October 4. Facebook

Both the Queensland Police Service media and Rockhampton Detective Senior Sergeant Luke Peachey remained tight-lipped yesterday on police findings.

The last new piece of information was made public on October 16, when the QPS confirmed they awaited forensic test results on a number of knives seized from a property near where Ryan died.

The QPS yesterday could not comment on whether they had received these results, or if the murder weapon had been identified.

No one has been charged for the murder.