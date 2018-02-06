'Faultless': Historic home of iconic CQ doctor hits market

HOME OF HISTROY: The spectacular home on The Range was built in 1866 and is due to sell at auction on February 17.

HOME OF HISTROY: The spectacular home on The Range was built in 1866 and is due to sell at auction on February 17. RAY WHITE

A PROMINENT piece of Rockhampton's history is set to welcome new owners who will walk the same halls once strolled by one of the city's most recognised pioneers.

Oozing with iconic history, the prestigious home atop The Range was once a place of solitude for Dr William Callaghan, of the Rockhampton racecourse namesake.

More than 150 years on, the home has aged gracefully and will go under the hammer on February 17.

As one of the region's most memorable pioneers, Dr Callaghan came to the "new country" from Ireland and quickly etched his mark on the river-side town.

Rockhampton's new doctor quickly found his hands full and was appointed District Coroner and Government Medical Officer of the region's hospital, then located on the banks of the Fitzroy River.

Dr Callaghan bought the 1770sq m block on Athelstane St and built the first and only home on The Range in 1866.

Photos View Photo Gallery

The current owner's are passing the historic house onto someone else after a full renovation which has retained its period charm.

Boasting city views from north to south, six bedrooms and touches of its early days, Ray White principal David Bell says the home has gained interest from people all over.

Mr Bell said over the three weeks the home has been on the market, more than 46 people have inspected the 519sq m house.

"Interest have come in from people out west, locals and even interstate enquires have come in," he said.

"They just can't fault the property."

Remembered in an edition of The Morning Bulletin in 1912, Dr Callaghan died in 1912 at 61-years-old and was said to be remembered as "a townsman of the highest worth, warm-hearted, loyal and steadfast".

Mr Bell said Dr Callaghan's initial idea of the expansive verandah and 12ft raised ceilings made it unforgettable.

David Bell named in Australia's Top 50 real estate dealmakers.

"It's the best home I've ever been in, it's really something else," he said.

Granite benches surround the huge chef's kitchen fitted with European-style appliances and a butler's pantry.

A floating bath catches the eye in the three bathrooms with marble benchtops and organic light fittings reflecting the home's history.

Access to the property can be through either of two entries onto the cascading backyard with a pool and pool house, which Mr Bell said could be used as a guest house or gym.

"Everything has been professionally restored and there has been no compromises made," Mr Bell said.

Split over two levels, Mr Bell said the home would be perfect for a large family or an established couple.

"The owners are realistic on price and open to offers on auction day," he said.

HAMMER DOWN

When: Saturday February 17.

Time: 4pm.

Where: On-site at 3 Athelstane St, The Range

Contact David Bell on 0409 285 062 for more information.