Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
CALLED OUT: Firefighters respond to a property on Wentworth St.
CALLED OUT: Firefighters respond to a property on Wentworth St. Alistair Brightman
News

Faulty machinery blamed for fire in Warwick

Elyse Wurm
by
14th Nov 2018 6:18 AM

FIREFIGHTERS were called to a property on Wentworth St about 11pm last night after a blower machine caught fire.

A spokesman from Queensland Fire and Emergency Services said a person was on scene when the machinery caught fire and managed to extinguish the flames.

Firefighters attended the property as a precaution and investigated the shed where the fire started.

The spokesman said faulty blower assembly was confirmed as the cause of the fire.

No property was damaged in the fire and no one sustained any injuries.

Firefighters left the scene about midnight.

faulty machinery assembly fire machinery fire queensland fire and emergency services
Warwick Daily News

Top Stories

    Our $1B shire: Report reveals what comes next

    premium_icon Our $1B shire: Report reveals what comes next

    News Livingstone's population is now 37,000 and with hundreds more people moving to the Shire every year, it continues to grow.

    Electrician risks his employees' jobs with drug stash

    premium_icon Electrician risks his employees' jobs with drug stash

    Crime Business owner had a stash of steroids, testosterone and ecstasy

    Pay for upgrades or airports will close

    premium_icon Pay for upgrades or airports will close

    News Dozens of struggling regional airports could be forced to shute.

    Man still in custody after destructive rampage through CQ

    premium_icon Man still in custody after destructive rampage through CQ

    Crime Man accused of ramming a Yeppoon car in the middle of the night

    Local Partners