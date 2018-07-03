Fear and loathing in Rockhampton

LIKE Hunter S Thompson in Fear and Loathing in Las Vegas, a young Rockhampton man had a vast array of drugs in his stash when Rockhampton Police searched his house.

It took two years for Jayden Kale Gillen, 23, to face the music in Rockhampton District Court for the raid that netted nine bags (0.5g each) of methamphetamine, two MDMA (ecstasy) pills, 81 MDA (3,4-Methylenedioxyamphetamine) pills, $50 worth of cannabis, two tabs of acid (lysergic acid diethylamide), steroids (three vials of Testosterone and one of Clenbuterol) and three Xanax (Alprazolam) tablets.

In addition to the eight charges of possession for the schedule one and two drugs, police suspected the the methamphetamine and MDA was packaged for a commercial purpose and charged Gillen with possession of drug paraphernalia (including pipes) and failure to dispose of a syringe that was found in close proximity to $1600 in cash, which was suspected to be the proceeds of crime.

ROAD TO REDEMPTION: After police discovered Jayden Kale Gillen's sizeable stash of drugs, he's spent two years rehabilitating himself enough to escape a jail sentence. Contributed

As the police prosecutor Alexandra Baker tendered the evidence of pictures of the various drugs found in different stashes throughout the house, even Judge Michael Burnett remarked on learning something new about the appearances of different drugs.

Ms Baker said Gillen had been caught with 86 MDMA tablets previously and he was using the same excuse with the methamphetamine and MDA saying he was "holding onto it for a friend” and was unwilling to reveal the identity of his drug supplier.

SIZEABLE STASH: Jayden Gillen had a treasure trove of drugs stashed around the house when the police came knocking. Contributed

Defence Barrister Scott Moon said his client lost his job as a clothing store manager after the arrest and had since turned his things around by moving away to the Gold Coast, starting a new life and rehabilitating himself, tendering negative drug test reports to the court.

Judge Michael Burnett sentenced Gillen to 18 months jail, fully suspended for 36 months operational period. where the sentence will be hanging over his head if he reoffends.