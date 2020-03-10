FEAR THE LAW: Tough plan to crack down on CQ youth crime

A young teenage boy sitting outside the court with scales of justice in the background.

ROCKHAMPTON is one of five locations where a new strategy to crack down on youth crime will be rolled out, as the Queensland Government targets the state’s worst offenders.

Taking a hard line on youth crime, the government has announced sweeping changes, including the formation of community-based crime action committees, new partnerships and a five-point action plan.

Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk said she had listened to the community and had acted.

“We acknowledge that local communities and their families have concerns about youth crime,” Ms Palaszczuk said.

“Where there is crime there must be punishment. Criminals – especially young ones – should fear the law.

“It has to be crystal clear to everybody community safety comes first.”

Five locations - Rockhampton, Townsville, Cairns, Brisbane North and Logan - will trial a new police/youth justice worker partnership targeting high-risk offenders.

There will also be a community-based crime action committee rolled out in Rockhampton, along with Townsville (as a continuation of the Townsville Stronger Communities Action Group), Cairns, Mount Isa, Toowoomba, Caboolture, Ipswich, Logan (to be integrated with activities of the Logan Together initiative), Gold Coast and Brisbane.

The government’s five-point action plan is:

1) Tougher action on bail. Offenders posing a risk to the community should not get bail

2) A police blitz on bail, appealing court decisions where appropriate

3) A 24/7 Police Strike Team involving youth justice workers for high-risk offenders

4) Culture-based rehabilitation for indigenous offenders including new On Country initiatives trialled in Townsville, Cairns and Mount Isa

5) Empowering local communities in the war on crime with $2 million for community-based organisations for local community-based solutions.

Ms Palaszczuk said these were the changes MPs in Rockhampton, Cairns, Townsville and the Gold Coast had advocated for and the government has acted on.

Since 2015, the State Government has delivered 500 more police personnel to Queensland and invested more than $500 million to curb youth crime in the current budget.

These have contributed to a 12 per cent reduction in the number of youth offenders.

Today’s initiatives will concentrate on the 10 per cent refusing to choose a life other than crime.

Police Minister Mark Ryan said the government had listened to the concerns of local communities and was taking action.

“We will go hard core on the hard nut offenders and will ensure that these offenders are held to account and the community is safe,” he said.

“The government’s intention has always been clear and that is community safety must come first and that’s the message we’re reinforcing.”