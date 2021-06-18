Fears bum-breathing turtles could be threatened by CSG water

Environmental groups have slammed a coal seam gas company’s plans to dump polluted water in the upper reaches of the Dawson River, a known platypus and endangered turtle habitat.

Santos has submitted a referral to the Federal Government to undertake controlled releases of desalinated and untreated water from the GLNG coal seam gas field into the Dawson River, about 50km east of Injune.

The referral documents show two threatened turtle species including the critically endangered white-throated snapping turtle, and the vulnerable Fitzroy River turtle, have been found near the site.

These turtles are cloacal respirators, meaning they breathe through their bums.

Lock the Gate Queensland spokeswoman Ellie Smith said there were volunteers working to save the eggs of the critically endangered snapping turtle downstream.

“The national recovery plan for the snapping turtle identifies declining water quality as a major threat, and yet Santos is claiming there will not be a significant impact on the species or on this stretch of the Dawson River which has recognised high conservation value,” Miss Smith said.

“This referral is totally inadequate and we’re calling for the Federal Environment Minister Sussan Ley to require Santos to conduct a full Environmental Impact Statement for the project, and to refer it to the independent Expert Scientific Committee on water resources.”

Wildlife Preservation Society of Queensland Upper Dawson secretary Ann Hobson said we could not afford to further endanger the species in this water column.

“We know of no research into the downstream distribution or effects of the salts found in CSG ‘associated water’ when discharged into the river,” Ms Hobson said.

“It is foolhardy to increase the discharge of untreated water, even during a flood event, without this scientific information.”

“According to Santos’ referral documents, the company discovered specimens of both the white throated snapping turtle and the Fitzroy River Turtle, near the site it proposes to dump the untreated waste.”

A Santos spokesperson said there would be no harm to the turtles or the environment, as the rate of untreated water to be released was strictly limited by the natural flow of the river.

“Events-based releases were approved by the state of Queensland in March 2017,” a spokesperson said.

“[Each] release is subject to strict environmental outcomes and these must be monitored to demonstrate that outcomes are being achieved.”

A noticed on the Department of Agriculture, Water and Environment details that the referral decision timeframe for the request from Santos has been suspended and the revised statutory timeframe for a referral decision is July 7, 2021.

