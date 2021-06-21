Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Isobel Byrne has been missing for almost a week. Picture: NCA NewsWire / Gaye Gerard
Isobel Byrne has been missing for almost a week. Picture: NCA NewsWire / Gaye Gerard
News

Fears for missing beauty therapist

by Erin Lyons
21st Jun 2021 8:55 AM | Updated: 9:22 AM

The family of a Central Coast beauty therapist have grave concerns for her welfare after she disappeared almost a week ago after leaving a home with her dog.

Isobel Byrne, 22, was last seen at a property on Baronga Rd, Avoca Beach, just after noon on Tuesday.

Concerned family members alerted authorities about her disappearance on Saturday, prompting Brisbane Water Police District to launch a frantic search.

“Family and police have concerns for Isobel’s welfare as her absence is out of character,” NSW Police said in a statement.

Ms Byrne is described as caucasian, about 170cm tall, of a thin build, with blonde hair and blue eyes.

She is driving a blue Holden Barina, NSW registration CU28RP and may have a white maltese terrier with her.

Isobel Byrne has been missing for almost a week.
Isobel Byrne has been missing for almost a week.

Concerned community members have described Ms Byrne as a “gorgeous girl” and “great person”.

“I’m in shock. Isobel’s my beauty therapist and she’s such a great person,” one woman said.

“Thinking of her family and friends, and I hope she’s found safe and well.”

One woman said she went to Ms Byrne’s salon on Thursday expecting to see her but she wasn’t there.

“I can’t believe this. I know this young lady … thinking of her family and friends, she is a lovely girl,” another person said.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Brisbane Water Police or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

Originally published as Fears for missing beauty therapist

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Choking led to raid netting drugs, guns and ammo

        Premium Content Choking led to raid netting drugs, guns and ammo

        Crime A Supreme Court judge has described a domestic violence assault a drug trafficker inflicted on his former partner on a dirt road as "shocking".

        One in hospital after late night Capricorn Highway crash

        Premium Content One in hospital after late night Capricorn Highway crash

        News The ambulance was called after the 12.30am incident.

        Revealed: Rockhampton’s best State of Origin stars

        Premium Content Revealed: Rockhampton’s best State of Origin stars

        Sport We’ve ranked the best players to pull on the Maroon jersey from our region. Who’s...

        Letters to the editor: Our transition plan is long overdue

        Premium Content Letters to the editor: Our transition plan is long overdue

        Letters to the Editor Harry Bruce’s cartoon of the day and readers have their say on current events.