Fears for young woman missing for a week
POLICE are seeking public help to find a 20-year-old woman reported missing from Alexandra Hills.
Jacinta Whye left a residence on Garter St around 2.30pm Wednesday, April 8 and has not been seen since.
Police said they held concerns for her welfare due to undiagnosed health issues.
Her disappearance, they said, was also out of character.
Jacinta is described as Caucasian in appearance, of medium build with black hair and dark brown eyes.
She also has a clear stretcher in both ears with pink and yellow flowers.
She was last seen wearing a black t-shirt, black skinny jeans and black and white skate-style shoes.
Jacinta, or anyone who knows her whereabouts, is urged to contact police.
