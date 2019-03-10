Fears for Paris Jackson after video

Paris Jackson, at the Vanity Fair Oscars paty last month, has defended her father.

Paris Jackson has raised concerns by posting a video of herself smoking a bong just days after hitting out at the Leaving Neverland documentary.

The 20-year-old daughter of Michael Jackson, who earlier this year checked herself into rehab, was filmed lighting a bong and inhaling deeply.

The model and aspiring musician also revealed that she had purchased a new acoustic guitar.

The worrying video comes days after Paris took to Twitter to defend her late father against allegations that he molested Wade Robson and James Safechuck when they were children.

Paris Jackson films herself smoking a bong.

In the doco Leaving Neverland, the pair detailed the alleged sexual abuse they suffered at the hands of the pop superstar in the 1980s and 1990s.

They claim Jackson groomed them, invited them to his Neverland ranch and isolated them from their parents before sexually abusing them. He then brainwashed them into secrecy, both men claim.

Taking to Twitter, Paris referred to her father's "good heart" and said she was thinking about "the bigger picture".

She initially appealed for calm, saying: "Y'all take my life more seriously than I do."

The singer and model later followed this up with: "I know injustices are frustrating and it's easy to get worked up."

An insider told The Sun: "Paris had hoped to launch a successful career in acting but fears Leaving Neverland has ruined her chances of it taking off.

Michael Jackson with his accuser James Safechuck, who alleges the star sexually abused him.

"She was in a movie last year but believes the documentary is already scaring directors away because the abuse her father is accused of may put movie goers off her."

Paris is the daughter of Jackson and Debbie Rowe, who he married at the Sheraton on the Park hotel in Sydney in 1996.

Paris Jackson caused a scene at the Melbourne Cup in 2017. Picture: Stuart McEvoy

Rowe also gave birth to Jackson's eldest son Prince Michael, but she never raised the children with Jackson.

Rowe reportedly received around $10 million in a divorce settlement and she gave Jackson full custody rights to the children.

The Jackson estate filed a $75 million lawsuit against HBO ahead of Leaving Neverland's premiere, calling the documentary "unvetted propaganda to shamelessly exploit an innocent man no longer here to defend himself".

Jackson's nephew Taj, the son of Tito, has been doing the media rounds globally to defend his late uncle.

Taj claimed that the family do not wish to "put more energy" into the abuse claims because they don't want to draw any more attention to the documentary.

Taj said: "There's a fear to put more energy to it and more eyeballs to it.

"That's why Janet (Jackson's sister) hasn't said anything, because she doesn't want to make it any bigger."