Man still missing after falling into floodwaters

Hermit Park Tigers Football Club during the current floods in Townsville. Only the light poles surrounding the field and the yellow clubhouse can be seen. Picture taken from Facebook.

UPDATE: A MAN remains missing in floodwaters south of Townsville as emergency services continue the desperate search to find him.

Three men were on a boat in floodwaters at Groper Creek when their vessel crashed into a jetty yesterday afternoon.

The Queensland Ambulance Service confirmed one man fell into the creek on impact, while another sustained facial and suspected spinal injuries in the collision.

The patient with facial and spinal injuries was transported to Ayr Hospital in a stable condition.

Groper Creek, where grave fears are held for a missing man who went overboard in floodwaters.

Meanwhile, paramedics attended another boating-related incident this morning north of Townsville.

A teenage boy suffered burns to his legs from petrol that had ignited on a boat in waters off Halifax just after 6am this morning.

The teenager was taken to Ingham Hospital in a stable condition.

Groper Creek remains flooded on Friday, February 8, 2019.

FRIDAY NIGHT: Grave fears are held for a man missing in flood waters after a boat crashed south of Townsville.

A major rescue operation involving Queensland police and Queensland Fire and Emergency Services including a swift water rescue dispatched from Ayr was launched on Friday night.

It is understood three men were driving around in Groper Creek in a 4.5 metre tinnie when they crashed into the jetty about 5.40pm causing two men to go overboard.

Groper Creek resident Dan Garvey who lives opposite the jetty said he saw the incident unfold.

"I saw them [the men] go over the boat and I never saw their heads come up so it's not looking good at all," he said.

"When they hit the pylons the motor broke off the back of the boat and the boat has floated downstream, so I don't know, I'm assuming [the driver of the boat] is okay.

"I hope they find them I really do [but] the rescue crew and the water police by the time they get here it'll be too late. The water is flowing very quickly."

Residents launched at least seven of their own boats immediately after the crash to search for the men.

Miraculously, one of the men who went overboard had managed to cling on to the crashed boat as it drifted and was pulled to safety by the driver. It is unknown if either of the men were injured.

As of last night two Volunteer Marine Rescue crews, two swiftwater rescue crews and water police were at Groper Creek searching for the missing man, believed to be in his 20s.

Mr Garvey's wife Jeanette said she had been on the veranda and was "totally shocked" by the incident.

"It's a full scale rescue at the moment … there's no light now obviously," she said.

"We're all just shaking."