Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

Fears leading jockey could be left a quadriplegic

by Ray Thomas
27th Dec 2018 3:35 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

STAR Sydney jockey Tye Angland's outstanding riding career looks over with fears he may be left a quadriplegic after being injured in a shocking Hong Kong race fall last month.

Angland's family released a statement on Thursday through the Australian Jockeys Association which detailed for the first time the extent of the jockey's injuries.

Angland was speared head first into the turf soon after the start of a race at Sha Tin on November 25. The jockey lay motionless on the track but remained conscious.

He was rushed to Hong Kong's Prince of Wales Hospital where he was found he had suffered a fracture and dislocation of the spine as well as a spinal cord injury.

Angland has twice undergone surgery, once in Hong Kong and again at Royal North Shore Hospital in Sydney where he remains. His spine has been stabilised and realigned.

However, the popular jockey and father of three young children faces a long and difficult road to recovery.

 

Tye Angland was injured in a heavy fall in Hong Kong late last month.
Tye Angland was injured in a heavy fall in Hong Kong late last month.

 

"Tye's doctors advise the long-term prognosis for injuries of this nature are always hard to diagnose in the early stages. However, there remains a likelihood of Tye's outcome being quadriplegic,'' the statement read.

"His wife Erin, and the couple's three children Alexis, Addison and Rylan have been overwhelmed by the support they have received and wish to say thank you to everyone who has reached out to them.

"The family has requested their privacy as they deal with this very difficult situation.''

 

Tye Angland on Trapeze Artist wins the Group 1 All Aged Stakes in April.
Tye Angland on Trapeze Artist wins the Group 1 All Aged Stakes in April.
editors picks horse racing jockey tye angland

Top Stories

    Granny sold drugs for grandkids' custody battle

    premium_icon Granny sold drugs for grandkids' custody battle

    Crime The 52-year-old Central Queenslander was jailed before Christmas

    Capricorn Coast family's post Christmas tragedy

    premium_icon Capricorn Coast family's post Christmas tragedy

    Pets & Animals They watched in horror as two stray dogs mauled their beloved cat

    2018's Top 10 political moments in CQ: #10 to 5

    premium_icon 2018's Top 10 political moments in CQ: #10 to 5

    Politics 2018 was a cracking year for CQ politics with plenty of big stories.

    Local Partners