Fears of COVID-19 outbreak send CQ prison into lockdown

FEARS of a potential COVID-19 outbreak at Capricornia Correctional Centre has sent the facility into a strict lockdown.

The Etna Creek facility this week enforced stage four restrictions under the orders of Queensland Chief Health Office Jeanette Young.

The lockdown comes after a 60-year-old male officer at the Queensland Corrective Services Academy in Brisbane this week tested positive to the virus.

Under the tough new measures, loved ones are now prohibited from attending the facility.

All non-essential out-of-cell time and prisoner movement has also been suspended.

Chief Health Officer Dr. Jeannette Young orders all prisons across south east and Central Queensland to implement stage four lockdowns. (News Corp/Attila Csaszar)

Only essential workers including officers and Queensland Health staff are permitted entry to the prison.

PPE is now also mandatory inside the prison if officers are unable to socially distance or are in close contact with a prisoner in excess of 15 minutes.

All persons entering the prison will undergo health screening including thermal imaging, with new prisoners subject to 14-day isolation protocols.

A QCS spokesman this afternoon confirmed the lockdown, saying it was at this time only a precaution.

Capricornia Correctional Centre is operating under strict stage four lockdowns.

However, there is growing speculation officers of the prison may have been in contact with the recently diagnosed worker.

All officers who may have been in contact with this officer have been informed to attend a fever clinic and to self-isolate.

Queensland Corrections was unable to confirm this as contact tracing is still underway.

It is important to note there have been no confirmed COVID-19 cases inside the Central Queensland prison to date.

Twelve correctional centres across South East and Central Queensland are currently operating under strict stage four lockdown.