Fears raised waiting times could be increased at Rocky Base

RECENT health restructures have put Rockhampton Hospital indirectly in the limelight.

Last week, The Morning Bulletin reported the closure of the after hours doctors service at Rockhampton private hospitals, The Hillcrest and Mater.

Capricorn After Hours Service said the closure was due to economic influences due to a lack of patient numbers.

Those with health insurance or who wished to use the service are now being told to call the House Doctor or go the Rockhampton Hospital after hours.

As of February 1, medications with codeine in with them have also been taken off the shelf in chemists.

This means, more patients are heading to the emergency department looking for some immediate pain relief.

Concerns have been raised on the number of extra patients both of these recent changes have created.

Rockhampton Hospital Executive Director, Wendy Hoey said the Rockhampton Hospital Emergency Department was well equipped to deal with all emergencies that come through the doors.

"The very nature of emergencies is unpredictable, and therefore it is impossible to know what we're going to see beforehand,” Ms Hoey said.

The main concern raised is if waiting times will be increased.

"Our waiting and treatment times are always under close scrutiny and we will continue to monitor the impact of any changes on our service,” Ms Hoey said.

"Our team provides top-class care to our community in a timely way, and I am very proud of the work they do every day for our patients.

"While we treat everybody who comes to the Emergency Department, critically injured or unwell patients always take priority, and those with minor complaints may have to wait during busy periods.”

For 24-hour non-urgent health advice call 13 HEALTH (13 432584) to speak with a registered nurse.