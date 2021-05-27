Fears virus has spread to NSW

NSW Health has issued a new Covid-19 alert warning of a NSW sporting club's link to the growing Victorian virus cluster.

NSW Health is urgently contacting people from a NSW sporting club based in Tooleybuc, in the western Riverina region of NSW.

The Health Department says members of the club attended a sporting event in Cohuna, Victoria on Saturday, May 22 between midday and 5pm.

Both Tooleybuc and Cohuna are Murray River towns near the borders of their respective states.

The Tooleybuc Sporting Club is just a 140km drive south to Cohuna, which is on the Murray Valley highway almost 300km north of Melbourne.

The event last Saturday, NSW Health says, "was attended by a confirmed case of COVID-19. "Anyone who attended is requested to immediately self-isolate and await further advice from NSW Health.

"NSW Health is working to set up increased capacity for testing in the area and thanks the community for their co-operation."

Members of the Tooleybuc Sporting Club (above) attended an event in Victoria last weekend, where an attendee has since tested positive. Picture: Facebook

The Tooleybuc Sporting Club, located on the banks of the Murray River in NSW, is a not-for-profit sporting organisation featuring bowls, golf, tennis and mini golf.

In its alert, NSW Health repeated its advice that NSW people postpone non-urgent travel to Greater Melbourne and Bendigo, as Victorian health authorities continue to investigate the Covid-19 outbreak.

"People with Covid-19 have visited a number of venues in Greater Melbourne and in and near Bendigo while infectious," the alert said.

"This includes the Melbourne Cricket Ground and a number of hospitality venues.

"If you are in NSW and have been in Victoria since 12 May, please check the Victoria Department of Health and Human Services website regularly to see if you have visited any of these venues of concern.

The Tooleybuc Sporting Club with possible Covid-19 links to another Murray River town over the border in Victoria. Picture: Google maps.

"If so, immediately follow the relevant public health advice. Please ask family or friends you went with to do the same.

"If you attended any of the venues identified at the times listed, please contact NSW Health immediately on 1800 943 553.

"NSW Health urges everyone to continue to take practical measures to stay Covid-safe, including practising good hand hygiene and always using QR codes to check in to and out of venues."

