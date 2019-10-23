Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Pets & Animals

Fearsome 5m saltie, Trevor, meets a tragic end

by LUKE HAYES, luke.hayes@news.com.au
23rd Oct 2019 6:49 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

 

ADELAIDE River favourite, Trevor the 5m saltie, has been found dead in the water, apparently struck and killed by boat propellers.

The giant croc was found belly up in the water, with reports saying he succumbed to head injuries from propeller blades.

Trevor was one of the most popular crocs regularly spotted on the Spectacular Jumping Crocodile Cruise tours, earning himself a certain renown because of his character - he was known for being big and fearsome.

 

Adelaide River favourite, Trevor the 5m saltie, has been found dead, apparently killed by boat propellers
Adelaide River favourite, Trevor the 5m saltie, has been found dead, apparently killed by boat propellers

Spectacular Jumping Crocodile Cruises guide Alex Williams said he held a soft spot for Trevor, who will be missed dearly.

"It's been really upsetting for all of us, Trevor was a really big personality on the river," he said.

"It wasn't just his size, but he was a hard crocodile to miss. He was far from being shy.

"Personally, I always considered him the most aggressive crocodile we worked with.

"Very stubborn, never backing down from anything. He was an imposing personality on the river."

More Stories

Show More
adelaide river crocodile editors picks northern territory

Top Stories

    CQ the state’s manufacturing powerhouse

    premium_icon CQ the state’s manufacturing powerhouse

    News CENTRAL Queensland has emerged as the powerhouse of Queensland’s regional manufacturing

    Green groups unite to oppose Palmer’s new coal mine

    premium_icon Green groups unite to oppose Palmer’s new coal mine

    News They say the reef, farming, groundwater and nature reserves will be threatened.

    The QLD towns set to get $100K makeovers

    premium_icon The QLD towns set to get $100K makeovers

    News Four Queensland towns have been selected to get $100,000 makeovers.

    ‘It’s the only option we have’ Mum’s last resort

    premium_icon ‘It’s the only option we have’ Mum’s last resort

    News Regional location has 12-year-old out of reach from vital services