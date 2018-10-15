Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
The live-action remake of Aladdin is coming to theatres in 2019. Picture: Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures
The live-action remake of Aladdin is coming to theatres in 2019. Picture: Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures
Movies

Disney drops live-action Aladdin trailer

by Haydn Hickson
15th Oct 2018 3:00 PM

DISNEY have just released the teaser trailer for the much-anticipated, live-action remake of Aladdin and we could not be more excited.

The one and a half minute trailer gives audiences glimpses of the evil Jafar, his pet parrot Iago and of course the hero Aladdin, played by Egyptian-Canadian actor Mena Massoud.

The teaser doesn't give audiences much in terms of dialogue, but it does give us a sneak peak into the luscious scenes shot in the Wadi Rum Desert, Jordan.

Not to mention, it's all kicked off with a new version of the song Arabian Nights.

It was only yesterday that Will Smith shared the film's official poster, sporting the slogan "choose wisely". The Men in Black actor got fans excited as he captioned the photo "LEMME OUT!! Can't wait for y'all to see Me BLUE! :-)".

Will Smith, of course, plays the character of the Genie in the remake. But sadly, audiences are going to have to wait until next year to see if his performance matches that of Robin Williams'.

Directed by Guy Ritchie, the film brings longtime-fans a cast featuring Naomi Scott, Marwan Kenzari and Into the Wood's Billy Magnussen.

With the success of Beauty and the Beast and The Jungle Book, it was only fitting that this iconic '90s flick be brought back too.

The movie is scheduled to drop on May 24, 2019.

aladdin disney movies will smith

Top Stories

    Fake banknotes leave coast business owner 'gutted'

    premium_icon Fake banknotes leave coast business owner 'gutted'

    News SHOP owner upset after two fake $50 notes found in tills

    Children charged with sports facility shed arson

    Children charged with sports facility shed arson

    Crime UPDATE: Fire caused significant damage to shed over the weekend

    'Passionate' tourism operator leaves her mark on community

    premium_icon 'Passionate' tourism operator leaves her mark on community

    News ANN Augusteyn turned the Cap Caves into an award-winning destination

    Teacher pierces jewellery market with booming business

    premium_icon Teacher pierces jewellery market with booming business

    Business HOBBY turns into successful business for teacher-aid, Lena Krapkat

    Local Partners