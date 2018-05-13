FEATURE: Introducing 'Robbo', Labor's Capricornia candidate

THERE was a point in time when Russell Robertson cracked.

He could no longer sit quietly on the political sidelines and watch the injustice playing out around him.

It was 2013, at the height of the Australian conservative era when Campbell Newman and Tony Abbott ruled the roost.

Their policy of austerity with deep funding cuts to essential services was beginning to bite deeply in his country town of Moranbah.

He realised that simply being a union member, who occasionally handed out 'how to vote' cards on polling day wasn't going to cut it when it came to properly fixing all the wrongs he could see going on around him.

So he grit his teeth and joined the Australian Labor party and five years later he's the party's nominated candidate to challenge for control of the marginal seat of Capricornia - the electorate where he's grown up and worked all the 44 years of his life.

Russell describes himself as a "pretty basic sort of guy, not overly sophisticated or complicated” who loves his family, with a "social justice bone” running through his body.

"I've been seeing everyday people being attacked by the current government and it's just not right,” he said.

"I don't like unfairness.

"I hate seeing people who are disadvantaged or being taking advantage of, that's something that I can't abide by.

"You can't just sit back and leave it to others and say that someone else is going to fix that, you need to get in there and do the best you can do and I'm going to attempt that.”

It's an interesting story tracing the journey of this "down to earth” bloke from his humble beginnings growing up in the country towns of CQ to having the ear of the most powerful man in the Australian Labor Party, Opposition Leader Bill Shorten - who has fondly dubbed him 'Robbo'.

Growing up

Russell's mother Dawn hailed from Chillagoe and when she completed her nursing degree, she was posted to Clermont.

His father Arthur grew up in Blair Athol as a stockman and coal miner. When the township was demolished to construct the open cut mine he relocated to Clermont where he met Dawn at a dance and they were married in 1968. Russell's sister Janelle, who currently lives in Gracemere, was born in 1972 and he came along in 1974.

He was born in Clermont but his family soon after moved to Moranbah, a town he described as having "strong family values and you didn't let anyone else suffer or let anyone else fall behind, everything was around making sure the community went forward”.

A shy child with average grades, Russell described his upbringing as being "pretty quiet, not overly strict, you knew the rules, you had to go to school, you had to do your piece around the house and you just did it”.

Sport had a dominant role growing up, children were rarely at home inside and they played every sport imaginable and the whole mining community was involved.

He said he family didn't struggle for money but he remembers his coal-mining father involved in a lot of industrial action with long stoppages, requiring rationing, which had a role in shaping the person he was now.

At the age of six, he participated in the first of many marches, protesting the housing tax strike, sitting on his father's shoulders.

"Growing up in a Labor family (marching) was always part and parcel, Mum and Dad were active politically and you just went along,” he said.

Although he didn't do fantastically well in school, Russell finished grade 12 and commenced his career as a worker.

Russell's career and family

Starting out doing general jobs working at the local pub, concrete works, service station, caravan park and labouring, Russell eventually found his way into mining, getting a job on a drilling rig between Clermont and Charters Towers.

He returned to pub work before successfully applying for a traineeship to be a heavy machine operator at Goonyella Riverside Mine, near Moranbah, which lasted for two years.

After that he started moving around Capricornia, doing contract work operating heavy equipment for a variety of projects, including building roads and dams.

"(I worked) at German Creek near Middlemount, all around Dysart, Moura and on the runway extension of Rockhampton Airport,” Russell said.

"It's just fortuitous that I've worked in almost all the towns in electorate I want to represent. I've got some ground experience that not many others would have.”

He met his wife Denise, who is from Mackay, at a family function around 1995. She was introduced through a friend of his and they "just clicked”.

In 2000, he was working at the Coppabella Mine when he saw BHP advertise for full positions at Goonyella. He leapt at the opportunity to secure a stable and permanent role (with sick leave and annual leave) that he maintained all the way up until his political foray.

Russell married Denise in 2001 and they went on to have three children, Harrison, 15, Benjamin, 13, and daughter Elyssa (Latin for beautiful) 10.

Russell's union involvement

Russell said he'd always been a union member like his father and over time became more entrenched in the role.

"You think that something needs to be done, so you put your hand up to do that thing and by doing that others see you're getting something done so you slowly take on more responsibility and more responsible roles,” he said.

He worked his way up to the leadership role of Goonyella Lodge president for the Construction Forestry Maritime Mining Energy Union (CFMEU) looking after 500 members and being their primary spokesman.

In his role, Russell said he would be contacted by workers seeking assistance with problems in the workplace and he would step up on their behalf to find a solution but he said those days of unions continually being involved in significant industrial action were past.

"There was a continental shift in legislation in 2004, so stoppages became a thing of the past, it remodelled how unions were dealt with, it made you fight with two arms behind your back, the law was completely lopsided,” Russell said.

Going from championing the rights of workers in his workplace to championing the cause of the people of CQ seems like a natural progression for Russell.

The political journey to Rockhampton

Russell didn't join the ALP until 2013 but it tied in well with his work for the union which consumed the bulk of his time.

He spoke to his wife about the prospect of throwing his hat into the political ring and decided to have a go if the opportunity ever arose but he didn't expect it to come up as soon as it did.

At the start of the year Labor began the pre-selection process for Capricornia, keen to have an active candidate installed early in the knife-edge marginal seats.

A number of factors combined to help Russell to win the candidacy.

He received strong backing from Labor branch members, especially in the Central Highlands, out of respect for his work on behalf of the party and the workers, his prominence from doing a lot of public speaking and his unique experience of living and working throughout Capricornia.

"I think when people see you speaking on their behalf, they feel confident that you can continue to do that in a bigger capacity,” he explained.

"I'm still not the greatest public speaker but everything I say comes from the heart.”

Russell's selection as the candidate for Capricornia was confirmed in February, allowing him plenty of time to learn the policy ropes, grasp the important issues for the region and to campaign for a federal election, expected to take place in the first half of 2019.

He speaks resolutely in describing the coming election campaign challenge as being a "marathon, not a sprint” but he expected there to be plenty of opportunities to "gain the faith of the Capricornia electorate” fighting for what he regarded as the most important issues of job creation and job security.

When The Morning Bulletin caught up with Russell last month, he had been running around trying to buy a house in Rockhampton (within push-bike riding distance from a school) allowing him to be closer to the political fray.

Even though he's been based out west for a lot of his life, Russell has often found himself in the Rockhampton region visiting friends and family and he describes the area as "near and dear to my heart”.

He believes Rockhampton is unique compared to other cities in its ability to harness the three major industries of agriculture, industry and mining.

"This is the heartbeat or the engine room for the state, this is where the money is being made.”

It will be interesting to see what becomes of Russell's political aspirations over the next year.