FED UP: Business takes drastic action after repeat attacks

THE OWNERS of a Rockhampton car dealership are fed up after being the repeat target of vandalism and juvenile attacks, and are taking matters into their own hands – erecting a large fence around the business to keep miscreant youths out.

On Australia Day, Mazda Rockhampton owners Elizabeth and Brendan Doyle turned discovered eight vehicles, covered with smashed eggs.

Last year, the business also suffered five other attacks, ranging from people jumping on their vehicles, rocking and stoning cars, and harassing customers.

The couple has also found empty cans in the back of utility vehicles from suspected chroming.

“There have been times where we have nearly put our hands up and closed up, that’s how debilitating and gut-wrenching it is,” Mrs Doyle said.

After handing over CCTV footage, Mrs Doyle was frustrated to learn the youths were not only known to police but had also gone on to egg a number of other businesses, including Gracemere’s Dominos, last week and over the weekend.

“The damage sustained to those brand new vehicles means they are off the yard and in the light of the industry, it’s crippling, particularly when we can’t do anything,” she said.

“(We feel) frustrated and that’s felt by the police and other business owners around town.

“No wonder people become vigilantes.”

Mazda Rockhampton is putting up full fencing after youths egged their vehicles again on the weekend.

Mr and Mrs Doyle spend 12 hours a day at the business, and aside from putting residents into the building, they have run out of options for keeping the juvenile criminals away.

“Our response is putting a full gated fence around the dealership,” Mrs Doyle said.

“It’s going to cost $20-$30,000 to erect. It will be installed immediately.

“It’s disappointing because it doesn’t allow after hours customers and people on the weekend to browse.

“It’s locking out the good as well as the bad, but we don’t have a choice. We can’t do it anymore.”

With the cost of repairs, skyrocketing insurance premiums and the loss of vehicles and customers, the cost of crime is a “snowballing effect”.

“We were opening up (Tuesday) morning and there was a bag snatch,” Mrs Doyle said.

“An indigenous girl rode past on a bike and snatched someone’s bag.

“It’s a daily occurrence. The juveniles come through the yard with their scooters and harass customers. There was a big brawl on Friday (Jan 24).

“Police have identified this area as a hot spot for them.”

Frustrated by the constant crime, Mrs Doyle has approached council about the issue, but with it being a criminal offence, the matter is always referred to a state level.

“It’s a hot potato. Nobody wants to address it,” she said.

“Businesses are closing, premiums are sky rocketing.

“The system is letting everybody down.”