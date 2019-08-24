Fed-up magistrate sends Bundy hoon on fast lane to jail

JAILED: Anthony Doyle was sentenced to 12 months imprisonment after coming before the court for the ninth time on driving on a disqualified licence charges.

IT IS said when you do the crime, you do the time. And for Bundaberg man Anthony John Doyle, who yesterday appeared in court for his ninth disqualified driving charge, this saying is true.

Doyle, 29, pleaded guilty in Bundaberg Magistrates Court yesterday to wilfully making unnecessary noise or smoke and driving without a licence disqualified by a court order.

Police prosecutor Senior Constable Macushla Pattinson told the court Doyle had caught the eyes of police after driving out of his driveway, revving his engine, squealing the tyres of the car and speeding down McCarthys Rd on July 2.

Police saw him drive about 75 metres down the road, with smoke billowing out of the tyres and leaving a trail of black lines on the road.

When stopped by police, Doyle told officers he'd had a fight with his girlfriend and that was why he drove away.

Doyle's girlfriend, who was present in the court, was emotional through the entire proceeding, and stood up and down from her seat, crying, several times.

His mother was also present in court.

Doyle was on parole at the time of the offence.

Defence lawyer Gavin James said his client had no excuse for driving that day, but said he'd seen another car coming down the road and accelerated to get out of the driveway before them.

"He is a persistent offender with traffic offences and disqualified driving and he accepts this puts him at risk of imprisonment today," Mr James said.

"While there was no violence, it is an offence against his history."

Mr James submitted his client may get more out of a court imposed order as he would be able to "contribute to the community".

But Magistrate Bronwyn Hartigan disagreed.

"He has a number of entries on his history for like offending, but he drove and did the exact same thing as he was put on parole for," Ms Hartigan said.

"He has appalling traffic history."

Sen Const Pattinson submitted the only option for punishment was a term of imprisonment.

Doyle's partner began to cry and Doyle removed his jumper at the bar table, shaking his head.

"If that (imprisonment) is not a personal deterrent for you, I don't know what is," Ms Hartigan said.

"He is a recidivist offender and it has to stop.

"His history is completely against him on everything except for a period in custody."

Ms Hartigan said not even a previous period of imprisonment had put the breaks on Doyle's behaviour.

"Parole didn't stop you, four months in custody didn't stop you," she said.

"Not only were you on the road when disqualified - you made a nuisance of yourself.

"So you're not even trying to fly under the radar of disqualified driving. You're out there being a pest."

Doyle was sentenced to 12 months imprisonment with a parole eligibility date of February 22.

He was disqualified from driving for three years.