FEDERAL BUDGET 2019: Rockhampton winners and losers revealed

TREASURER Josh Frydenberg has beefed up funding for one of Rockhampton's most popular events in the 2019 - 20 budget.

The Federal Government has committed to $3.9 million over three years, starting this year, to support the Beef Australia Event in May 2021.

Held in Rockhampton, the event is Australia's largest trade show for the beef and cattle industries, held once every three years.

In 2018 Beef Australia attracted more than 100,000 visitors to Rockhampton, including more than 1200 international tourists from 43 countries.

The Federal Budget also locked in $64 million for the Yeppoon Rd duplication, $190 million for the Mount Isa to Rockhampton corridor upgrade and $29.6 million for the Shute Harbour Rd upgrade.

The budget also revealed a $10 million business case into Central and North Queensland's energy needs would be completed over two years.

The business case is expected to identify viable locations for new power generation projects to help meet the needs of the region's energy intensive industries.

Rockhampton students could benefit from the Questacon Smart Skills Initiative tour this year.

The free program for high school students will bring its tour to Central Queensland - however it has not been confirmed which regional city will host the event.

The program is funded $1.7m per year through the National Innovation and Science Agenda to create awareness of technology, engineering and design careers.

The budget also included $135 million for the infrastructure upgrade to Shoalwater Bay Training Area and Redevelopment.

Aboriginal Hostels Limited will open an agency in Rockhampton. Rockhampton is one of 16 regional cities where the new agencies will be located, creating 40 jobs.

The budget also reiterated the government's commitment for a two-year pilot of a 12-week psychosocial treatment model to address alcohol and drug addiction, as part of the National Drug Strategy 2017-2026.

Regional cities could benefit from two new rounds of the Mobile Black Spot Program, worth $160 million, and improved internet and mobile services through the Stronger Regional Connectivity Package, worth $220 million.

The budget also included ongoing funding for the Great Barrier Reef 2050 Plan, aimed at preserving the reef.

The plan is worth $1.2 billion from 2014 - 24.