Federal Court dismisses Mensink appeals

Clive Mensink (left) pictured in Sofia, Bulgaria in February, 2018 and on his way to court in Brisbane in 2015.

THE Federal Court has refused Clive Mensink's appeal against a series of arrest warrants which were issued after he refused to return to Australia to face questioning over the collapse of Queensland Nickel.

During a hearing earlier this year, lawyers for Mr Mensink said Clive Palmer's fugitive nephew suffered from anxiety and depression and believed he didn't need to attend court "if he has a reasonable excuse".

Justices Michael Wigney, Anthony Besanko and Robert Bromwich oversaw the hearing in March and expressed scepticism at claims Mr Mensink was unaware he was required to return to Australia for questioning.

They said a number of excuses given for his failure to turn up to court wouldn't "be a good enough reason for an adjournment let alone something more substantial".

Mr Mensink, who was the sole registered director of Queensland Nickel when it collapsed in January 2016 with $300 million in debts, left the country months later in June and has not returned for questioning over the company's demise.

A number of warrants were issued for his arrest and his legal team attempted to have them dropped in the Federal Court.

However the full bench of the court this morning dismissed the appeal against the appeals.