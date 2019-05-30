Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

Jetstar fined $2m over false refund claims

by Lauren McMah
30th May 2019 3:45 PM

JETSTAR has been ordered to pay almost $2 million in penalties for misleading passengers about their rights to refunds on cheap fares.

The budget airline, owned by Qantas, has admitted it wrongly told passengers some fares were not refundable and refunds were only available to passengers who bought more expensive fares.

But under Australian consumer law, passengers whose flights are cancelled or significantly delayed due to reasons within the airline's control are entitled to refunds.

The Federal Court has fined Jetstar $1.95 million in penalties over the claims, which were made on its website between April 2017 and March 2018.

The Australian Competition and Consumer Commission launched legal proceedings against Jetstar over the claims in December.

"Jetstar's representations were false or misleading because all flights come with automatic consumer guarantees that cannot be excluded, restricted or modified, no matter how cheap the fare," ACCC chair Rod Sims said.

"If a flight is cancelled or significantly delayed, passengers may be entitled to a refund under the consumer guarantees. All consumers have the right to a remedy, such as a refund, if services are not supplied within a reasonable time.

Jetstar has been fined $1.95 million by the Federal Court for misleading information about passengers’ refund rights. Picture: Brad Hunter.
Jetstar has been fined $1.95 million by the Federal Court for misleading information about passengers’ refund rights. Picture: Brad Hunter.

"Businesses simply cannot make blanket 'no refunds' statements because they can mislead consumers into thinking they can never get a refund under any circumstances."

Jetstar previously said it had updated the terms and conditions on its website to be clearer about passengers' refund rights in light of an ACCC crackdown on Australia's four major airlines and their refund policies.

It said it made changes to wording and added information about consumers' legal rights when flights were delayed and cancelled.

Jetstar, Qantas, Virgin Australia and Tigerair Australia have said they will ensure their policies and practices comply with consumer law.

More Stories

editors picks jetstar refund travel

Top Stories

    Meals on Wheels helpers bring food and love

    premium_icon Meals on Wheels helpers bring food and love

    News Kitchen workers begin at 6am to prepare special needs meals

    • 30th May 2019 5:08 PM
    Council committee mulls fate of flood prone property

    premium_icon Council committee mulls fate of flood prone property

    Council News RRC bought the property in 2009 and are still wondering what to do.

    NAIF responds to absence of CQ projects after three years

    premium_icon NAIF responds to absence of CQ projects after three years

    Politics CQ is still waiting for the NAIF to show us the money.

    Single vehicle crashes off the Capricorn Highway

    premium_icon Single vehicle crashes off the Capricorn Highway

    Breaking One man has been transported to hospital in a stable condition

    • 30th May 2019 4:10 PM