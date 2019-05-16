'Federal election 2019' by Alan Watts

NEWS2019ELECTION16/05/2019. DAY36/Job2The Prime Minister Scott Morrison on day 36 at the National Press Club in Canberra. His wife Jenny was at the NPC as well.Picture Gary Ramage

WHO'S best to run the country?

For our votes they're all a courtin'.

We must decide by May 18

Is it Morrison or Shorten?

The minor parties want our votes.

Will you give them a go?

They cannot can't form a government.

That's something we all know.

Clive Palmer's ads - I've had enough.

I think most would agree.

When this election's over

It won't be too soon for me.

Then there's Pauline. She picks good friends,

James Ashby and Steve Dickson.

This showed that she's no "sly old fox”.

She's not that smart a vixen.

Surround yourself with turkeys

You can't soar then like an eagle.

If it's not the size of the dog in the fight

But the fight in the dog- She's a beagle.

There are others too who seek your vote.

Bernardi, Greens and Katter

They may not win a lot of seats

But heir preferences will matter.

There are many things to think about

Before your vote is cast.

We can't just vote the way we have

In all elections past.

Consider what they stand for,

What their policies will mean,

Their proposals for the future

Before you choose your team.

Who's best to run the country?

For our votes they're all a courtin'

We must decide by May 18

Is it Morrison or Shorten?

- Alan Watts