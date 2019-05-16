'Federal election 2019' by Alan Watts
WHO'S best to run the country?
For our votes they're all a courtin'.
We must decide by May 18
Is it Morrison or Shorten?
The minor parties want our votes.
Will you give them a go?
They cannot can't form a government.
That's something we all know.
Clive Palmer's ads - I've had enough.
I think most would agree.
When this election's over
It won't be too soon for me.
Then there's Pauline. She picks good friends,
James Ashby and Steve Dickson.
This showed that she's no "sly old fox”.
She's not that smart a vixen.
Surround yourself with turkeys
You can't soar then like an eagle.
If it's not the size of the dog in the fight
But the fight in the dog- She's a beagle.
There are others too who seek your vote.
Bernardi, Greens and Katter
They may not win a lot of seats
But heir preferences will matter.
There are many things to think about
Before your vote is cast.
We can't just vote the way we have
In all elections past.
Consider what they stand for,
What their policies will mean,
Their proposals for the future
Before you choose your team.
Who's best to run the country?
For our votes they're all a courtin'
We must decide by May 18
Is it Morrison or Shorten?
- Alan Watts