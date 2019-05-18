FEDERAL ELECTION 2019: Capricornia decides

CAPRICORNIA DECIDES: After five long weeks, election day is finally upon us!

WELCOME to The Morning Bulletin's online rolling coverage of the 2019 Federal election.

Here you will find all the updates and relevant information for today, like where you can vote, who you can vote for and key stories from the election campaign.

All polling stations are open from 8am this morning and will close at 6pm tonight.

For all the latest updates and results in Flynn click here.

FEDERAL 2019 Capricornia

POLLING STATIONS:

Capricornia

Flynn

CANDIDATE PROFILES:

Greens: Paul Bambrick

Katter's Australian Party: George Birkbeck

Democratic Labor Party: Richard Temple

Independent: Ken Murray

LNP: Michelle Landry

ALP: Russell Robertson

One Nation: Wade Rothery

United Australian Party: Lindsay Sturgeon

Fraser Anning's Conservative National Party

