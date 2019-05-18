Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
CAPRICORNIA DECIDES: After five long weeks, election day is finally upon us!
CAPRICORNIA DECIDES: After five long weeks, election day is finally upon us!
Politics

FEDERAL ELECTION 2019: Capricornia decides

Maddelin McCosker
Jack Evans
Leighton Smith
by , and
18th May 2019 7:47 AM | Updated: 8:00 AM

WELCOME to The Morning Bulletin's online rolling coverage of the 2019 Federal election.

Here you will find all the updates and relevant information for today, like where you can vote, who you can vote for and key stories from the election campaign.

All polling stations are open from 8am this morning and will close at 6pm tonight.

For all the latest updates and results in Flynn click here.

FEDERAL
2019
Capricornia

 

POLLING STATIONS:

Capricornia

Flynn

CANDIDATE PROFILES:

Greens: Paul Bambrick

Katter's Australian Party: George Birkbeck

Democratic Labor Party: Richard Temple

Independent: Ken Murray

LNP: Michelle Landry

ALP: Russell Robertson

One Nation: Wade Rothery

United Australian Party: Lindsay Sturgeon

Fraser Anning's Conservative National Party

KEY ELECTION STORIES:

Political commentator's insights into race for Capricornia

Candidates debate social issues to make a better community

Candidates put through their paces in CQUniversity debate

GLEESON: Capricornia sitting on knife edge for election

Capricornia candidates discuss support for Adani's mine

What makes you the best candidate for Capricornia?

Candidates questioned: How can we improve the NDIS?

Candidates questioned on their CQ environmental priorities

Candidates describe how to make Capricornia more liveable

Capricornia: How will you address the skills shortage?

Capricornia candidates reveal CQ infrastructure priorities

Candidates share plans to reduce power prices in Capricornia

Candidates explain their plans to address climate change

Candidates discuss issue of bringing migrants to Capricornia

Candidates discuss Capricornia's move towards renewables

Candidates describe how we can boost tourism to Capricornia

Candidates explain how to bring down regional flight costs

Candidates discuss regional cancer patient treatment costs

Candidates explain plans to address cost of living pressures

Candidates plans to crack down on crime, fix legal system 

Candidates plans to support Capricornia's small businesses

Candidates explain how to fix problems in aged care sector

Candidates explain plans to boost Capricornia's employment

Candidates explain their approaches towards taxation

Candidates explain their Capricornia road upgrades priorities

Candidates explain how to improve our local education system

Capricornia candidates revealed to support first home buyers

Candidates discuss building a coal-fired power station in CQ

Candidates suggest improvements to CQ health care system

Candidates discuss how they would support region's disabled

More Stories

capricornia capricornia votes federal election 2019 rolling coverage
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Top Stories

    Shopping centre to demolish properties around plaza

    premium_icon Shopping centre to demolish properties around plaza

    Business A total of 15 homes are to be demolished or removed in the two two months

    ELECTION DAY: Candidates make final pitches for your vote

    premium_icon ELECTION DAY: Candidates make final pitches for your vote

    Politics Capricornia's candidates have 200 words to convince you.

    Accused drug trafficker wants to have a beer

    premium_icon Accused drug trafficker wants to have a beer

    Crime Accused asked for bail conditions to be changed for beer

    What's on around the grounds this weekend

    premium_icon What's on around the grounds this weekend

    Sport Capras home game, Great Western PBR headline the action