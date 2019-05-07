Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Wreford is the latest One Nation candidate to be hit by controversy.
Wreford is the latest One Nation candidate to be hit by controversy.
Politics

One Nation candidate in nude photo scandal

by Staff writers
7th May 2019 9:43 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

ANOTHER One Nation candidate is embroiled in controversy of a risque kind, as Scott Morrison and Bill Shorten vie for the affections of regional voters today.

Jackson Wreford, the party's candidate for the WA seat of Canning, appears in nude photos on Instagram.

The One Nation candidate told Nine Newspapers he wasn't bothered if people were put off by the photos.

"Everyone has skeletons in their past but I think if one is to truly learn and evolve as a person you have to own those skeletons and mistakes because all those experiences accumulate to make you who you are right now," he said.

On the campaign trail, the prime minister will be in regional Victoria pitching mobile coverage and educational opportunities. 

The Opposition Leader is also expected in regional seats in Victoria where he will highlight data that Labor says shows almost a third of the $2.8 billion "cut" from hospitals in recent years hit regional areas. 

In the afternoon, all eyes will be on the Reserve Bank's monthly board meeting, with the chance of a cash rate cut suddenly looking very realistic.

More Stories

Show More
editors picks federal election 2019. politics nude photo scandal one nation

Top Stories

    Gracemere's traffic problems get a $20 million ALP solution

    premium_icon Gracemere's traffic problems get a $20 million ALP solution

    Politics Congested road receives much needed duplication promise.

    LNP comes to party with cash for Stanage Bay Rd

    premium_icon LNP comes to party with cash for Stanage Bay Rd

    Politics The Labor Party committed to the road upgrade in April 2019

    UPDATE: Three people transported to hospital after crash

    premium_icon UPDATE: Three people transported to hospital after crash

    News Two cars have collided on the Bruce Highway near Raglan

    PREDATOR: Conversations with a killer to find missing women

    premium_icon PREDATOR: Conversations with a killer to find missing women

    Crime The inside man on why he wanted to trap a serial killer