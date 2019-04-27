Federal election 2019: You’re invited on Gleeso’s road trip

QUEENSLAND is the battleground state that will decide next month's federal election, and Sky News personality Peter Gleeson is hitting the road to get to the core of the issues that will influence voters.

"Gleeso" will next week host candidates' debates in some of the most critical seats in central and north Queensland.

The panel discussions for Dawson and Capricornia will be streamed live on the Daily Mercury website.

On Monday he visits Mackay, where LNP Member for Dawson George Christensen will face off with KAP's Brendan Bunyan and UAP's Colin Thompson.

On Tuesday Rockhampton will host a debate between LNP Member for Capricornia Michelle Landry and One Nation's Wade Rothery.

And on Wednesday Gladstone will be the setting for a stoush between LNP Member for Flynn Ken O'Dowd and Labor's Zac Beers.

The events will be co-hosted by local editors and deputy editors from the News Queensland stable.

Further debates in other electorates will be announced later.

Tune in to dailymercury.com.au Monday and Tuesday at noon to catch the live stream of the Dawson and Capricornia debates before deciding where you'll cast your vote.

Also tune into themorningbulletin.com.au on Tuesday and gladstoneobserver.com.au on Wednesday for Capricornia and Flynn debates.