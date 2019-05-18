Full list of QLD polling locations
FIND out where your closest polling booth is in Queensland ahead of the Saturday 18 May 2019 federal election.
BLAIR
Brassall Congregational Church, 3 Jellicoe St, BRASSALL
Ipswich State High School, 1 Hunter St, BRASSALL
Oasis Church of Christ Bundamba, 25 Byrne St, BUNDAMBA
Bundamba State School, 221 Brisbane Rd, BUNDAMBA
Churchill State School, 264A Warwick Rd, CHURCHILL
Collingwood Park State School, 12-16 Burrel St, COLLINGWOOD PARK
Woodlinks State School, 7 Woodlinks Way, COLLINGWOOD PARK
Coominya State School, 7 Cornhill St, COOMINYA
Deebing Heights State School, 81 Rawlings Rd, DEEBING HEIGHTS
Ipswich East State School, 18 Jacaranda St, EAST IPSWICH
Esk State School, 49 East St, ESK
Fernvale State School, 1605 Brisbane Valley Hwy, FERNVALE
City Hope Church, 332 Ripley Rd, RIPLEY
Glamorgan Vale State School, 750 Glamorgan Vale Rd, GLAMORGAN VALE
Grandchester State School, 35 School Rd, GRANDCHESTER
Haigslea State School, 760 Thagoona-Haigslea Rd, HAIGSLEA
Ipswich Central State School, 2A Griffith Rd, IPSWICH
Karalee State School, 77 Arthur Summerville Rd, KARALEE
Mount Crosby State School, 541-561 Mount Crosby Rd, KARANA DOWNS
Kilcoy Memorial Hall, cnr McCauley St & Kennedy St, KILCOY
Leichhardt State School, 72 Samford Rd, LEICHHARDT
Lowood State High School, Prospect St, LOWOOD
Marburg State School, Louisa St, MARBURG
Minden State School, 1032 Lowood-Minden Rd, MINDEN
Moore Soldiers Memorial Hall, 9 Main St North, MOORE
Mount Kilcoy State School, 251 Jenkinsons Rd, MOUNT KILCOY
Mount Tarampa State School, 9 Profkes Rd, MOUNT TARAMPA
Glebe Rd Kindergarten & Pre-school, 52 Glebe Rd, NEWTOWN
Trinity Uniting Church, 114 Jacaranda St, NORTH BOOVAL
Ipswich North State School, cnr Downs St & Fitzgibbon St, NORTH IPSWICH
Immaculate Heart School, 24 Old Toowoomba Rd, ONE MILE
Pine Mountain Public Hall, 840 Pine Mountain Rd, PINE MOUNTAIN
Raceview State School, 96 Wildey St, RACEVIEW
Whitehill Church of Christ, 219 Whitehill Rd, RACEVIEW
St Joseph's Primary School,42 Pine Mountain Rd, NORTH IPSWICH
Redbank Plains State School, 39-53 School Rd, REDBANK PLAINS
Redbank Plains State High School1, 36 Willow Rd, REDBANK PLAINS
Riverview Community Centre1, 38 Old Ipswich Rd, RIVERVIEW
Rosewood State High School, 46 Lanefield Rd, ROSEWOOD
Blair State School, Cribb St, SADLIERS CROSSING
Silkstone State School, Molloy St, SILKSTONE
Springfield Central State High School, 90 Parkland Dr, SPRINGFIELD CENTRAL
Springfield Lakes State School, 63 Springfield Lakes Blvd, SPRINGFIELD LAKES
Tarampa State School, 18 Manthey Rd, TARAMPA
Tivoli State School, 108 Mt Crosby Rd, TIVOLI
Toogoolawah State School, Gardner St, TOOGOOLAWAH
Walloon State School, 528 Karrabin-Rosewood Rd, WALLOON
Ipswich West State School, cnr Omar St & Keogh St, WEST IPSWICH
Amberley Girl Guides, 21 Wellington Rise, WILLOWBANK
Amberley District State School, 37 Deebing Creek Rd, YAMANTO
BONNER
Belmont State School, 1281 Old Cleveland Rd, CARINDALE
Gateway Church1, 374 Old Cleveland Rd, CARINDALE
Brisbane City Hall, King George Sq64 Adelaide St, BRISBANE CITY
Salvation Army Hall, 202 Gallipoli Rd, CARINA HEIGHTS
Carina State School, 1413 Creek Rd, CARINDALE
Living Faith Uniting Church, 330 Pine Mountain Rd, MOUNT GRAVATT EAST
Gumdale State School, 677 New Cleveland Rd, GUMDALE
Bayside Uniting Church, 420 Wondall Rd, MANLY WEST
Hemmant Scout Group, Doughboy Pde, HEMMANT
Marshall Road State School, 20 Kurts St, HOLLAND PARK WEST
Lota State School, 27 Richard St, LOTA
Mackenzie State School, 950 Mt Gravatt-Capalaba Rd, MACKENZIE
Manly-Lota RSL Memorial Hall, 184 Melville Tce, MANLY
Manly West State School, 226 Manly Rd, MANLY WEST
Mansfield State School, 174 Ham Rd, MANSFIELD
Citipointe Christian College, 322 Wecker Rd, CARINDALE
Nursery Road State Special School, 49 Nursery Rd, MOUNT GRAVATT
Mt Gravatt East State School, 35 Wecker Rd, MOUNT GRAVATT EAST
St Mark's Uniting Church Hall, Cnr Springwood & Hicks St, MOUNT GRAVATT
Mt Gravatt State School, 1263 Logan Rd, MOUNT GRAVATT
Murarrie Progress Assn Community Hall, 10 Queensport Rd, MURARRIE
Rochedale State School, 694 Rochedale Rd, ROCHEDALE
Wynnum-Manly Alliance Church Hall, 60 Preston Rd, MANLY WEST
Tingalpa State School, 1546 Wynnum Rd, TINGALPA
Good Shepherd Lutheran Church Hall, 152 Belmont Rd, TINGALPA
Upper Mt Gravatt State School, 1899 Logan Rd, UPPER MOUNT GRAVATT
Wishart State School, Morella St, WISHART
Wondall Heights State School, 260 Wondall Rd, MANLY WEST
St Peter's Anglican Church Hall, 86 Bride St, WYNNUM
Wynnum State School, 81 Boxgrove Ave, WYNNUM
Wynnum Christian Community Church, 161 Preston Rd, MANLY WEST
Wynnum West State School, 2036 Wynnum Rd, WYNNUM WEST
BOWMAN
Alexandra Hills State Primary School, 12 Princeton Ave, ALEXANDRA HILLS
Alexandra Hills High School, 3-27 Windemere Rd, ALEXANDRA HILLS
Amity Point Community Club, Wallum Creek Dr, AMITY POINT
Bay View State School, 77 Ziegenfusz Rd ,THORNLANDS
Birkdale State School, 74 Agnes St, BIRKDALE
Birkdale South State School, 451 Old Cleveland Rd, EBIRKDALE
Brisbane City HallKing George Sq, 64 Adelaide St, BRISBANE CITY
Capalaba State College Senior Campus, 59 School Rd, CAPALABA
Capalaba State College Junior Campus, 150 Mt Cotton Rd, CAPALABA
Cleveland District High School, Russell St, CLEVELAND
Cleveland State School, 85-103 Queen St, CLEVELAND
Coochiemudlo Public Hall, 345 Victoria Pde South, COOCHIEMUDLO ISLAND
Coolnwynpin State School, 6 Telaska Ct, CAPALABA
Dunwich State Primary School, 37 Bingle Rd, DUNWICH
Hilliard State School, 106-110 Hanover Dr, ALEXANDRA HILLS
Macleay Island State School, 145-155 High Central Rd, MACLEAY ISLAND
Mt Cotton State School, 1246 Mt Cotton Rd, MOUNT COTTON
Ormiston State School, 82-110 Gordon St, ORMISTON
Point Lookout Bowls Club, 75 Dickson Way, POINT LOOKOUT
Redland Bay Community Hall, 5-9 Weinam St, REDLAND BAY
Redland Bay State School, 125-141 Gordon Rd, REDLAND BAY
Russell Island Recreation Hall, 1 Alison Cres, RUSSELL ISLAND
Thorneside Community Hall, 200-204 Mooroondu Rd, THORNESIDE
Thornlands State School, Panorama Dr, THORNLANDS
Redland District Special School, 51-53 Panorama Drive, THORNLANDS
Victoria Point State School, School Rd, VICTORIA POINT
Faith Lutheran College Redlands Junior School, 132 Link Rd, VICTORIA POINT
Victoria Point High School, 93-137 Benfer Rd, VICTORIA POINT
Vienna Woods State School, 12 Heffernan Rd, ALEXANDRA HILLS
Uniting Church Hall Wellington Point, 47 Marlborough Rd, WELLINGTON POINT
Wellington Point High School, 2-34 Badgen Rd, WELLINGTON POINT
BRISBANE
St John The Baptist Catholic Church, 133 South Pine Rd, ENOGGERA
Ascot State School, Pringle St, ASCOT
St Finbarr's Church Hall, 202 Waterworks Rd, ASHGROVE
Ashgrove State School, 31 Glory St, ASHGROVE
Brisbane City HallKing George Sq, 64 Adelaide St, BRISBANE CITY
Clayfield College, 23 Gregory St, CLAYFIELD
Bar Jai Community Centre, 178 Alexandra Rd, CLAYFIELD
St Mark's Anglican Church, 103 Bonney Ave, CLAYFIELD
Oakleigh State School, Buxton St, ASHGROVE
St John's Anglican Church Hall, 185 Wardell St, ENOGGERA
St James College, 201 Boundary St, BRISBANE
St Carthages Church Hall, 115 Beaconsfield Tce, GORDON PARK
Wilston State School, 11 Primrose St, GRANGE
St Augustines Anglican Church, 56 Racecourse Rd, HAMILTON
St Johns Anglican Church Hall, 12 Burilda St, HENDRA
Ithaca Creek State School, 49 Lugg St, BARDON
Boys Brigade Hall, 100 Enoggera Tce, RED HILL
St Anne's Catholic Church Hall, 127 Nelson St, KALINGA
Kelvin Grove State College, 57 School St, KELVIN GROVE
Holy Cross School, 40 Morris St, WOOLOOWIN
Merthyr Uniting Church Hall, 52 Merthyr Rd, NEW FARM
Lavalla Centre, 58 Fernberg Rd, PADDINGTON
New Farm State School, cnr James St & Heal St, NEW FARM
Holy Spirit Hall, 36 Villiers St, NEW FARM
Newmarket State School, 15 Banks St, NEWMARKET
St Ambroses School, 23 Davidson St, NEWMARKET
Brisbane West Senior Citizens Club, 132 Latrobe Tce, PADDINGTON
Petrie Terrace State School, 40 Moreton St, PADDINGTON
Brisbane Central State School, cnr St Paul's Tce & Rogers St, SPRING HILL
Stafford State School, 314 Stafford Rd, STAFFORD
Everton Park High School, 668 Stafford Rd, EVERTON PARK
Blue Care Merriwee Court Activity Centre, 31 Jackson St, HAMILTON
St Columba's Primary School, 200 Kedron Brook Rd, WILSTON
Windsor State School, Harris Lane, WINDSOR
CAPRICORNIA
Allenstown State School, 13-33 Upper Dawson Rd, ALLENSTOWN
Alligator Creek State School, 50 Grasstree Rd, ALLIGATOR CREEK
Dundula State School, 1 Main St, BAKERS CREEK
Berserker Street State School, 128-140 Berserker St, BERSERKER
Carmila State School, 6A Carmila West Rd, CARMILA
Cawarral State School, 125 Annie Dr, CAWARRAL
Chelona State School, 13 Chelona-School Access Rd, CHELONA
Clermont Civic Centre, 21-25 Daintree St, CLERMONT
Collinsville State School, Devlin St, COLLINSVILLE
Dysart State School, 4 Garnham Dr, DYSART
Emmaus College Hall, 362 Yaamba Rd, NORMAN GARDENS
Emu Park State School, 26 Fountain St, EMU PARK
Eton State School, 10 Prospect St, ETON
Farnborough State School, 8 Hinz Ave, FARNBOROUGH
Finch Hatton State School, 86 Mackay Eungella Rd, FINCH HATTON
Frenchville State School, 225-237 Frenchville Rd, FRENCHVILLE
Glenden State School, 48 Gillham Tce, GLENDEN
Glenmore High School, 261 Farm St, KAWANA
Homebush State School, 1181 Homebush Rd, HOMEBUSH
Keppel Sands State School, 1325 Keppel Sands Rd, KEPPEL SANDS
Koumala State School, 10 Bull St, KOUMALA
Lakes Creek State School, 445 Paterson St, LAKES CREEK
Marian State School1, 37 Anzac Ave, MARIAN
Middlemount Community School, James Randell Dr, MIDDLEMOUNT
Mirani State School, 12 Maud St, MIRANI
Moranbah Community Centre, 89 Mills Avenue, MORANBAH
Mount Archer State School, 242 Thozet Rd, KOONGAL
Nebo State School, 34 Oxford St, NEBO
Baptist Tabernacle, 650 Norman Rd, NORMAN GARDENS
North Rockhampton High School, 302-308 Berserker St, FRENCHVILLE
CQUniversity Ooralea Campus, 151 Boundary Rd, OORALEA
Park Avenue State School, 5-13 Main St, PARK AVENUE
QDAF Rockhampton Conference Centre, 25 Yeppoon Rd, PARKHURST
80 Denham St, 80 Denham St, ROCKHAMPTON CITY
St Peter's School, 170 Upper Dawson Rd, THE RANGE
Rockhampton State High School, 1 Campbell St, WANDAL
St Luke's Hall, 56-60 Broad St, SARINA
Swayneville State School, 952 Marlborough-Sarina Rd, SARINA
Taranganba State School, Taranganba Rd, TARANGANBA
The Caves State School, 1 Barmoya Rd, THE CAVES
Walkerston State School, 13 McColl St, WALKERSTON
Crescent Lagoon State School, 6 North St Ext, WEST ROCKHAMPTON
11 James St, 11 James St, YEPPOON
St Brendan's College, 139 Adelaide Park Rd, YEPPOON
DAWSON
Andergrove State School, 15 Fernleigh Ave, ANDERGROVE
Pioneer State High School, 221 Bedford Rd, ANDERGROVE
Annandale State School, 105-119 Yolanda Drcnr Oleander St, ANNANDALE
Townsville Grammar Junior School (Annandale Campus), 1 Brazier Dr, ANNANDALE
Burdekin Sports Club Hall, 142 Wickham St, AYR
Ayr East State School, 43-73 Ross St, AYR
Beaconsfield State School, 1 Nadina St, BEACONSFIELD
Bloomsbury State School, 8545 Bruce Hwy, BLOOMSBURY
Bowen Police-Citizens Youth Club, 2-24 Queens Rd, cnr Hay St, BOWEN
Brandon State School, 2-20 Drysdale St, BRANDON
Bucasia State School, 76 Kemp St, BUCASIA
Calen District State College, 38 McIntyre St, CALEN
Cannonvale State School, 58 Coral Esp, CANNONVALE
Coningsby State School, 1312 Bruce Hwy, MACKAY
Cungulla Recreational Fishing & Social Club, 15-19 Frank Randall Dr, CUNGULLA
Mackay Northern Beaches State High School, 30 Rosewood Dr, RURAL VIEW
Farleigh State School, Lot 1, Chidlow St, FARLEIGH
Giru Branch QCWA Hall, 9 Carey St, GIRU
Glenella State School, 35-55 Hill End Rd, GLENELLA
Hamilton Island Resort, HAMILTON ISLAND
Hampden State School, 2880 Bruce Hwy, KUTTABUL
St Colman's Catholic School, 94-100 Eleventh Ave, HOME HILL
Jarvisfield State School, 516 Rita Island Rd, JARVISFIELD
Kalamia State School, 39 Lilliesmere Rd, KALAMIA
Mackay Central State School, 251 Alfred St, MACKAY
St Joseph's Catholic Primary School, 4 Canberra St, NORTH MACKAY
Mercy College (Mackay), 2 Penn Stcnr Juliet St, MACKAY
Victoria Park State School, 15 Goldsmith Stcnr Shakespeare St, MACKAY
Mackay West State School, 2 Brooks St, WEST MACKAY
Merinda State School, 2-24 Bergl St, MERINDA
Fitzgerald State School, 54 Norris Rd, NORTH MACKAY
Emmanuel Catholic Primary School, 35-49 Baxter Dr, MOUNT PLEASANT
Nome District Rural Fire Brigade Hall, 2 Alligator Creek Rd, ALLIGATOR CREEK
Oonoonba State School, 83 Fairfield Waters Dr, IDALIA
St Catherine's Catholic College (Primary Campus), 96 Renwick Rd, PROSERPINE
Queens Beach State School, 39 Tracey St, BOWEN
Seaforth Community Hall, 3 Prince Charles Ave, SEAFORTH
Slade Point State School, 362 Slade Point Rd, SLADE POINT
Wulguru State School, 2 Haldane St, WULGURU
DICKSON
All Saints Parish Primary School, 4 Fahey Rd, EALBANY CREEK
Albany Creek State School, 696 Albany Creek Rd, ALBANY CREEK
Albany Creek State High School, cnr Old Northern Rd & Albany Forest Dr, ALBANY CREEK
Albany Hills State School, 118-130 Keong Rd, ALBANY CREEK
PCYC Hills District1, 35A Olearia St, WEVERTON HILLS
Bray Park State School, 5 Hopetoun St, BRAY PARK
Bray Park State High School, 27-37 Lavarack Rd, BRAY PARK
The Church of the Resurrection, 30 Ridley Rd, BRIDGEMAN DOWNS
Brisbane City HallKing George Sq, 64 Adelaide St, BRISBANE CITY
Cedar Creek Public Hall, cnr Andrews Rd & Woods Rd, CLOSEBURN
Dayboro State School, 58 McKenzie St, DAYBORO
South Pine Community Church, 12 Eatons Crossing Rd, EATONS HILL
Eatons Hill State School, 9-21 Marilyn Tce, EATONS HILL
Prince of Peace Lutheran College (Senior Campus), 25 Henderson Road, EVERTON HILLS
All Saints Arana Hills, 86 Cobbity Cres, ARANA HILLS
Patricks Road State School, 238-256 Patricks Rd, FERNY HILLS
Grovely State School, 200 Dawson Pde, KEPERRA
Kallangur State School, 139 School Rd, KALLANGUR
Kallangur Community Centre, 1480 Anzac Ave, KALLANGUR
Kruger HallPenson Park, 24 Ann St, KALLANGUR
Kurwongbah State School, 2-16 Eacham St, PETRIE
Lawnton State School, 44-60 Todds Rd, LAWNTON
McDowall State School, 1018 Rode Rd, MCDOWALL
Northside Christian College, 151 Flockton St, EVERTON PARK
Mt Nebo State School, 1918 Mount Nebo Rd, MOUNT NEBO
Undurba State School, 59 Ogg Rd, MURRUMBA DOWNS
Living Faith Lutheran Primary School, 50 Brays Rd, MURRUMBA DOWNS
Petrie School of Arts Hall, 1018 Anzac Ave, PETRIE
Samford Community Centre, 23 School Rd, SAMFORD VILLAGE
Samford Farmers Hall, 30 Main St, SAMFORD VILLAGE
Pine Rivers State High School, 535 Gympie Rd, STRATHPINE
Strathpine West State School, 16-20 Garbala Dr, STRATHPINE
Genesis College, 10 Youngs Crossing Rd, WARNER
Pendicup Community Centre, 365 Samsonvale Rd, WARNER
FADDEN
St Peter's Lutheran Church Hall, 187 Alberton Rd, ALBERTON
Arundel State School, 185 Napper Rd, ARUNDEL
Arundel Community Centre, Napper Rd, ARUNDEL
Presbyterian Church, 132 Allied Dr, ARUNDEL
Biggera Waters State School, 2 Morala Ave, BIGGERA WATERS
Ormeau State School, 29 Mirambeena Dr, PIMPAMA
Coombabah State School, 164-172 Oxley Dr, COOMBABAH
Coombabah High School, 550 Pine Ridge Rd, COOMBABAH
Coomera State School, Dreamworld Pkwy, COOMERA
Coomera Rivers State School, 81-87 Finnegan Way, COOMERA
Labrador Memorial Senior Citizens Centre, 370 Marine Pde, LABRADOR
Helensvale State School, 8 Lindfield Rd, HELENSVALE
Helensvale High School, 243 Discovery Dr, HELENSVALE
Banksia Park Hall, 27 Crescent Ave, HOPE ISLAND
Kids Academy Hope Island, 12 Halcyon Way, HOPE ISLAND
Jacobs Well Community Centre, 27 Bay Dr, JACOBS WELL
Labrador State School, Turpin Rd, LABRADOR
Norfolk Village State School, 83 Halfway Dr, ORMEAU
Ormeau Woods High School, 148 Goldmine Rd, ORMEAU
Oxenford State School, 90 Michigan Dr, OXENFORD
Pacific Pines High School, 15 Archipelago St, PACIFIC PINES
Jubilee Primary School, 34 Manra Way, PACIFIC PINES
Marj Shipman Community Centre, 91 Hansford Rd, COOMBABAH
Pimpama State School, 9 Hotham Creek Rd, PIMPAMA
Pimpama State Primary College, cnr Dixon Dr & Cunningham Dr Nth, PIMPAMA
Runaway Bay Community Centre, Lae Dr, RUNAWAY BAY
Southport State High School, 75 Smith St, SOUTHPORT
Southport Church of Christ, Cnr Olsen Ave & Griffith Way, SOUTHPORT
Gaven State School, 212 Universal St, OXENFORD
Woongoolba State School, 1219 Stapylton-Jacobs Well Rd, WOONGOOLBA
FAIRFAX
Bli Bli State School, 12-38 School Rd, BLI BLI
St Mark's Anglican Church Hall, 7 Main St, BUDERIM
Gumnuts Childcare Centre, 58-60 Buderim Pines Dr, BUDERIM
Immanuel Lutheran College, 126 Wises Rd, BUDERIM
Lakeshore Community Church of Chris, t1 Lakeshore Ave, BUDERIM
Eden Lea Retirement Village, 10 Townsend Rd, BUDERIM
Nambour Special School, 70 Windsor Rd, BURNSIDE
Coolum State School, cnr School Rd & Yandina-Coolum Rd, COOLUM BEACH
Coolum Beach Uniting Church Hall, 22 Elizabeth St, COOLUM BEACH
Maroochy Neighbourhood Centre, 2 Fifth Ave, MAROOCHYDORE
Diddillibah Hall, 658 Diddillibah Rd, DIDDILLIBAH
Eumundi State School, 22 Caplick Way, EUMUNDI
Sunshine Coast Grammar School, 372 Mons Rd, FOREST GLEN
Kenilworth Community Hall, 3726 Maleny-Kenilworth Rd, KENILWORTH
Kuluin State School, 41 Tallow Wood Dr, KULUIN
Kureelpa Public Hall, 2-4 Jewett Rd, KUREELPA
Mapleton State School, 24 Flaxton Dr, MAPLETON
Maroochydore High School, 160 Maroochydore Rd, MAROOCHYDORE
Millwell Road Community Centre, 11 Millwell Rd, MAROOCHYDORE
Mooloolaba State School, 15 Meta St, MOOLOOLABA
Mount Coolum Day Care Centre, 30 Suncoast Beach Rd, MOUNT COOLUM
Mountain Creek State School, 51 Lady Musgrave Dr, MOUNTAIN CREEK
Brightwater State School, 20 Dianella Dr, MOUNTAIN CREEK
Mudjimba Community Hall, 41 Cottonwood St, MUDJIMBA
Nambour State College, 1 Carroll St, NAMBOUR
Nambour Heights Bowls Club, 54 Isabella Ave, NAMBOUR
Noosa Christian Outreach Centre Hall, 202 Beckmans Rd, NOOSAVILLE
North Arm State School, 130 North Arm-Yandina Creek Rd, NORTH ARM
Pacific Paradise State School, 14 Menzies Dr, PACIFIC PARADISE
Peregian Springs State School, 191 The Ave, PEREGIAN SPRINGS
Chancellor State College (Primary), Scholars Dr, SIPPY DOWNS
Siena College, 60 Sippy Downs Dr, SIPPY DOWNS
Woombye State School, 95 Pine Grove Rd, WOOMBYE
Yandina School of Arts hall, 11 Farrell St, YANDINA
FISHER
Edge Early Learning, 134 Beerburrum St, AROONA
Beerburrum School of Arts Hall, 7 Anzac Ave, BEERBURRUM
Beerwah Community Hall, 25 Peachester Rd, BEERWAH
Kawana Community Hall, 30 Nanyima St, BUDDINA
CCSA Hall, 1 Nutley St, CALOUNDRA
Unity College, 47 Lomond Cres, CALOUNDRA WEST
Conondale State School, 1700 Maleny-Kenilworth Rd, CONONDALE
Currimundi State School, 17 Buderim St, CURRIMUNDI
Talara Primary College, 24 Talara St, CURRIMUNDI
Eudlo Public Hall, 19 Rosebed St, EUDLO
Glasshouse Mountains State School, 58 Coonowrin Rd, GLASSHOUSE MOUNTAINS
Glenview State School, 6 Leeding Rd, GLENVIEW
Golden Beach State School, 34 Gregory St, GOLDEN BEACH
Kawana Waters State College1, 19 Sportsmans Pde, BOKARINA
Landsborough State School, 41 Gympie St, LANDSBOROUGH
Goodstart Early Learning Little Mountain, 2A Keneland Dr, LITTLE MOUNTAIN
Maleny State School, 16 Bunya St, MALENY
Pacific Lutheran College, Woodlands Blvd, MERIDAN PLAINS
Meridan Plains State College, 214 Parklands Blvd, MERIDAN PLAINS
Early Learning Centre, 2 Jarrah St, MINYAMA
Montville State School, 149-157 Main St, MONTVILLE
Mooloolaba State School, 15 Meta St, MOOLOOLABA
Mooloolah State School, 48 King Rd, MOOLOOLAH VALLEY
Palmwoods State School, 111 Palmwoods-Montville Rd, PALMWOODS
Peachester Hall, 960 Peachester Rd, PEACHESTER
Caloundra City Private School, 200 Pelican Waters Blvd, PELICAN WATERS
Chancellor State College (Primary), Scholars Dr, SIPPY DOWNS
Siena College, 60 Sippy Downs Dr, SIPPY DOWNS
Life Church, 6 Kawana Island Blvd, WARANA
Witta Recreational Club, 351 Witta Rd, WITTA
Woombye State School, 95 Pine Grove Rd, WOOMBYE
FLYNN
Agnes Water Community Centre, 71 Springs Rd, AGNES WATER
Alton Downs Polocrosse Hall, 3280 Stanwell Waroula Rd, ALTON DOWNS
Ambrose State School, 39 Gentle Annie Rd, AMBROSE
Avondale State School, 371 Avondale Rd, AVONDALE
Wartburg State School, 585 Coast Rd, BAFFLE CREEK
Bajool State School, 60 Toonda St, BAJOOL
Banana State School, 36 Bramston St, BANANA
Baralaba State School, 1 Power St, BARALABA
Baree School of Arts, 2-4 Creek St, BAREE
Benaraby State School, 17 O'Connor Rd, BENARABY
Biggenden State School, 9 Frederick St, BIGGENDEN
Biloela Civic Centre, 96 Rainbow St, BILOELA
Blackwater State School, 43 Wey St, BLACKWATER
Bluff State School, 32 Main St, BLUFF
Bororen State School, 1 Kent St, BOROREN
Bouldercombe State School, 52599 Burnett Hwy, BOULDERCOMBE
Boyne Tannum Community Centre, cnr Hayes Ave & Wyndham Ave, BOYNE ISLAND
Ubobo State School, 16 Cedarvale Rd, BOYNE VALLEY
Bullyard State School, 2358 Bucca Rd, BULLYARD
Bundaberg North State School, Mt Perry Rd, BUNDABERG NORTH
Calliope State School, 14 Stirrat St, CALLIOPE
Capella State High School, 35-45 Gordon St, CAPELLA
Chanel College1, 1 Paterson St, WEST GLADSTONE
Gladstone Touch Association Clubhouse, Harvey Rd, CLINTON
Duaringa State School, 1 Charlotte St, DUARINGA
Durong Community Hall, 8940 Chinchilla Wondai Rd, DURONG SOUTH
Eidsvold Community Hall, 39 Moreton St, EIDSVOLD
Shopfront, 59 Clermont St, EMERALD
Emerald North State School, Campbell St, EMERALD
Denison State School, 16 Gray St, EMERALD
Gayndah QCWA Hall, 5 Pineapple St, GAYNDAH
Gin Gin State School, 13 May St, GIN GIN
Gladstone Central State School, 74 Auckland St, GLADSTONE
Gladstone South State School, 153 Toolooa St, SOUTH GLADSTONE
Gladstone West State School, cnr Boles St & Breslin St, WEST GLADSTONE
Gooburrum State School, 14 Gooburrum Rd, GOOBURRUM
Gracemere Community Hall, 6-12 Barry St, GRACEMERE
Waraburra State School, 55 Johnson Rd, GRACEMERE
Jambin State School, cnr Burnett Hwy & Jambin Three Ways Rd, JAMBIN
Uniting Church Hall, 1 Uniting Place, TELINA
Miriam Vale Community Centre, 41 Blomfield st, MIRIAM VALE
Mondure Public Hall, 12 McConnell Way, MONDURE
Monto State High School, 1 Mouatt St, MONTO
Moore Park Community Hall, Club Ave, MOORE PARK
Mount Larcom State School, Raglan St, MOUNT LARCOM
Mount Morgan School of Arts, 33 Morgan St, MOUNT MORGAN
Mount Perry Shire Hall, 66 Heusman St, MOUNT PERRY
Moura Tennis Club, 12 Nott St, MOURA
Mulgildie State School, 2 Brigalow St, MULGILDIE
Mundubbera QCWA Hall, 79 Lyons St, MUNDUBBERA
Oakwood State School, 125 Oakwood School Rd, OAKWOOD
Proston Town Hall, Rodney St, PROSTON
Ridgelands State School, 43 Dalma-Ridgelands Rd, RIDGELANDS
Rolleston State School, 16 Warrijo St, ROLLESTON
Rosedale Memorial Hall, 77 James Street, ROSEDALE
Rubyvale Public Hall, 7 Burridge Rd, RUBYVALE
Sapphire Community Hall, Rethammel Rd, SAPPHIRE
St Peter's Church Hall, 50 J Hickey Ave, CLINTON
Sharon State School, 18 Sharon School Rd, SHARON
Kolan South State School, 2297 Gin Gin Rd, SOUTH KOLAN
Springsure State School, 55 Eclipse St, SPRINGSURE
Stanwell State School, 10 Teakle St, STANWELL
Tannum Sands State High School, 65 Coronation Dr, TANNUM SANDS
Taroom State School, 5 Taroom St, TAROOM
Thangool State School, 58 Aerodrome Rd, THANGOOL
Theodore RSL Hall, 30 The Boulevard, THEODORE
Tieri State School, Bottlebrush Lane, TIERI
Wallaville State School, 7 Grey St, WALLAVILLE
Wondai Memorial Hall, cnr Scott St & MacKenzie St, WONDAI
TBA - Woorabinda, TBC, WOORABINDA
Wowan State School, Don St, WOWAN
Yandaran State School, 12 School Lane, YANDARAN
Yarwun State School, 35 Butler St, YARWUN
FORDE
Beenleigh State School, 22 James St, BEENLEIGH
Bethania Community Centre, 88 Station Rd, BETHANIA
Boronia Heights State School, 194 Middle Rd, BORONIA HEIGHTS
Ormeau State School, 29 Mirambeena Dr, PIMPAMA
Carbrook State School, 511-535 Beenleigh-Redland Bay Rd, CARBROOK
Cedar Creek State School, 1A Chardon Bridge Rd, CEDAR CREEK
Coomera Springs State School, 225 Old Coach Rd, UPPER COOMERA
Chisholm Catholic College, 204 California Creek Rd, CORNUBIA
Eagleby State School, cnr Herses Rd & Fryar Rd, EAGLEBY
Eagleby South State School, cnr Fryar Rd & River Hills Rd, EAGLEBY
Edens Landing State School, 1 Jamie Nicolson Ave, EDENS LANDING
Kimberley Park State School, 6 Floret St, SHAILER PARK
Logan Reserve State School, 369-379 School Rd, LOGAN RESERVE
Logan Village State School, 25 North St, LOGAN VILLAGE
Loganholme State School, Wandilla Cres, LOGANHOLME
Loganlea State High School, 16-22 Neridah St, LOGANLEA
Marsden State High School, 106 Muchow Rd, WATERFORD WEST
Griffith University Logan Campus, 68 University Drive, MEADOWBROOK
Mount Warren Park State School, 125 Mt Warren Blvd, MOUNT WARREN PARK
Norfolk Village State School, 83 Halfway Dr, ORMEAU
Bright Horizons Childcare, 1 Landsdowne Dr, ORMEAU HILLS
Oxenford State School, 90 Michigan Dr, OXENFORD
Park Ridge State High School, 14-30 Lancewood St, PARK RIDGE
Pimpama State School, 9 Hotham Creek Rd, PIMPAMA
Shailer Park State High School, 3-9 Leaf St, SHAILER PARK
Shailer Park State School, Bulwarna St, SHAILER PARK
Daisy Hill State School, 20-50 Daisy Hill Rd, DAISY HILL
Tudor Park Activity Centre, 71-78 Clarks Rd, LOGANHOLME
Highland Reserve State School, 570 Reserve Rd, UPPER COOMERA
Upper Coomera State College1, 37 Reserve Rd, UPPER COOMERA
Waterford State School, 40 Nerang St, WATERFORD
Waterford West State School, 3-15 John St, WATERFORD WEST
Windaroo State School, 300 Mt Warren Blvd, MOUNT WARREN PARK
Windaroo Valley High School, 240 Beaudesert-Beenleigh Rd, WINDAROO
GRIFFITH
Bulimba Senior Citizens' Hall, 1 Barramul St, BULIMBA
Brisbane City HallKing George Sq, 64 Adelaide St, BRISBANE CITY
St John's Anglican Church, 171 Oxford St, BULIMBA
Bulimba State School, 271 Oxford St, BULIMBA
St Phillips Anglican Church, 115 Cornwall St, ANNERLEY
Camp Hill State School, 676 Old Cleveland Rd, CAMP HILL
St Oliver Plunkett Church, 21 Beauvardia St, CANNON HILL
Cannon Hill School of Arts, 958 Wynnum Rd, CANNON HILL
Mayfield State School, 37 Paget St, CARINA
Salvation Army Hall, 202 Gallipoli Rd, CARINA HEIGHTS
Carina State School, 1413 Creek Rd, CARINDALE
Coorparoo State School, 327 Old Cleveland Rd, COORPAROO
Faith Works Uniting Community, 9 York St, COORPAROO
Goodstart Childcare Coorparoo, 402 Cavendish Rd, COORPAROO
St Ita's School, cnr Pope St & Waterview Tce, DUTTON PARK
St Paul's Anglican Church Hall, 554 Vulture St, EAST BRISBANE
Living Faith Uniting Church, 330 Pine Mountain Rd, MOUNT GRAVATT EAST
Greenslopes Baptist Church, cnr 39 Dunellan St & Henry St, GREENSLOPES
Greenslopes State School, 559 Logan Rd, GREENSLOPES
St Francis' Church Hall, 47 Dornoch Tce, WEST END
Holland Park State School, 59 Abbotsleigh Rd, HOLLAND PARK
Loreto College Coorparoo, 415 Cavendish Rd, COORPAROO
Seville Road State School, cnr Oates Ave & Roscoe St, HOLLAND PARK
Marshall Road State School, 20 Kurts St, HOLLAND PARK WEST
Kangaroo Point Uniting Church, 46 Linton St, KANGAROO POINT
Anglican Parish Church, 706 Wynnum Rd, MORNINGSIDE
Morningside State School, 67 Pashen St, MORNINGSIDE
Mt Gravatt East State School, 35 Wecker Rd, MOUNT GRAVATT EAST
Murarrie Progress Assn Community Hall, 10 Queensport Rd, MURARRIE
Norman Park State School, 53 Hipwood St, NORMAN PARK
Faith Works Uniting Community - Norman Park, 177 Bennetts Rd, NORMAN PARK
Seven Hills State School, 152 D'Arcy Rd, SEVEN HILLS
Brisbane State High School, 150 Vulture St, SOUTH BRISBANE
St James Parish Hall1, 65 Old Cleveland Rd, COORPAROO
West End State School, 24 Vulture St, WEST END
Whites Hill College, 138 Burn St, CAMP HILL
Lutheran Church Hall, 12 Hawthorne St, WOOLLOONGABBA
GROOM
Biddeston State School, 2425 Toowoomba-Cecil Plains Rd, BIDDESTON
Bowenville State School, Irvingdale St, BOWENVILLE
Brookstead State School, 30A Ware St, BROOKSTEAD
Cambooya State School, 6 Harrow St, CAMBOOYA
Centenary Heights High School, 60 Ramsay St, CENTENARY HEIGHTS
Concordia College Martin Luther Campus, 402 Hume St, CENTENARY HEIGHTS
Darling Heights State School, Wuth St, DARLING HEIGHTS
Drayton State School, 55 Brisbane St, DRAYTON
Fairview Heights State School, 75 McDougall St, WILSONTON
Gabbinbar State School, 189 Stenner St, CENTENARY HEIGHTS
Geham State School, 9625 New England Hwy, GEHAM
Glenvale State School, 224 Glenvale Rd, GLENVALE
Goombungee State School, 52 Mocatta St, GOOMBUNGEE
Gowrie State School, Old Homebush Rd, GOWRIE JUNCTION
Emu Creek State School, 14534 New England Hwy, GREENMOUNT EAST
Harlaxton State School, 110 Ruthven St, HARLAXTON
Harlaxton Community Hall, Gleeson Cres, HARLAXTON
Harristown State High School, 341-367 South St, HARRISTOWN
Toowoomba Philharmonic Society, 7 Mathews St, HARRISTOWN
Toowoomba Community Baptist Church, 100 Glenvale Rd, HARRISTOWN
Highfields State School, 10459 New England Hwy, HIGHFIELDS
Highfields State Secondary College, 10 O'Brien Rd, HIGHFIELDS
Mary MacKillop School, 75 Highfields Rd, HIGHFIELDS
Jondaryan State School, 10 Scott Rd, JONDARYAN
Highlands Christian College, 505 Hume St, KEARNEYS SPRING
Kingsthorpe State School, 50 Goombungee Rd, KINGSTHORPE
Kulpi State School, 9 Beckman Rd, KULPI
Meringandan State School, Meringandan-Shirley Rd, MERINGANDAN
Middle Ridge State School, 203 Spring St, MIDDLE RIDGE
Toowoomba Bridge Club, 55 Stuart St, HARLAXTON
Mount Tyson State School, Main St, MOUNT TYSON
Newtown State School, 24 Albert St, NEWTOWN
Oakey State High School Assembly Hall, 1 Campbell St, OAKEY
Pittsworth Function Centre, 42 Hume St, PITTSWORTH
Quinalow State School, 1/5 Progress St, QUINALOW
Rangeville State School K Block Hall, 32A High St, RANGEVILLE
St Josephs College, 54 James St, RANGEVILLE
Rockville State School, 3 Holberton St, ROCKVILLE
Southbrook Central State School, 1 School Rd, SOUTHBROOK
Fairholme College, 40 Wirra Wirra St, EAST TOOWOOMBA
St Lukes Hall, 590 Ruthven St, TOOWOOMBA CITY
Toowoomba East State School, cnr Arthur St and Mary St, EAST TOOWOOMBA
Holy Name Parish Hall, 188 Bridge St, TOOWOOMBA CITY
Greek Orthodox Hall, 240 Hume St, SOUTH TOOWOOMBA
Toowoomba North State School, cnr Taylor St & Mort St, TOOWOOMBA CITY
Good Shepherd Lutheran Hall, 23 Glenvale Rd, HARRISTOWN
Sacred Heart School, 263 Tor St, WILSONTON
Wellcamp State School, 609 Drayton-Wellcamp Rd, WELLCAMP
Bunkers Hill State School Hall, 315 Bunkers Hill School Rd, WESTBROOK
Wilsonton State School, 429 Bridge St, WILSONTON
Wilsonton High School, 275 North St, WILSONTON HEIGHTS
Wyreema State School, 12 High St, WYREEMA
HERBERT
Aitkenvale State School, 67 Wotton St, AITKENVALE
Progress Association Hall, Progress Rd, ALICE RIVER
Annandale State School, 105-119 Yolanda Drcnr Oleander St, ANNANDALE
Townsville Grammar Junior School (Annandale Campus), 1 Brazier Dr, ANNANDALE
Magnetic Island Bowls Club, 18 Marine Parade, ARCADIA
Belgian Gardens State School, 43 Potts St, BELGIAN GARDENS
Bluewater State School, Buckby St, BLUEWATER
Thuringowa State High School, South Vickers Rd, CONDON
Cranbrook State School, 20 Alice St, CRANBROOK
Currajong State School, 140 Palmerston St, GULLIVER
St Peter's Church Hall, Ralston St, WEST END
St Anthony's Catholic College Secondary Campus, Cnr Veales Rd & Joanne St, DEERAGUN
HLT (Sir George Kneipp Auditorium), HLT Sir George Kneipp Auditorium, James Cook University, DOUGLAS
Garbutt State School, 76 Chandler St, GARBUTT
Heatley State School, 410 Fulham Rd, HEATLEY
Hermit Park State School, Surrey St, HYDE PARK
Corcoran Park Netball Association Hall, Gleeson St, HERMIT PARK
Kelso State School, Yvette St, KELSO
Kirwan State School, 21 Burnda St, KIRWAN
Greenwood Park Sporting Complex, Lot 3 Thuringowa Dr, KIRWAN
Kirwan State High School, Hudson St, KIRWAN
Brothers TSV Football Club, High Vista Park, 488 Bayswater Rd, MOUNT LOUISA
North Shore Community Centre, The Green.10 Iris La, BURDELL
Mundingburra State School, 77 Ross River Rd, MUNDINGBURRA
Magnetic Island State School, Mandalay Ave, NELLY BAY
Bohlevale State School, Bohlevale School Rd, BOHLE
Townsville Central State School, Warburton St, NORTH WARD
Northern Beaches High School, Meranti St, DEERAGUN
Police Community Youth Club, Mango Ave, PALM ISLAND
Pimlico State High School, 55-77 Fulham Rd, PIMLICO
Railway Estate State School, 39 Railway Ave, RAILWAY ESTATE
Rasmussen State School, 19 Allambie La, RASMUSSEN
Goodstart Early Learning Centre, Goodstart Early Learning Centre, 246-250 Riverside Blvd, DOUGLAS
Weir State School, Ross River Rd, KIRWAN
Townsville South State School, 78 Tully St, SOUTH TOWNSVILLE
Vincent State School, 280 Palmerston St, VINCENT
The Willows State School, Bilberry St, KIRWAN
HINKLER
Alloway State School, 4334 Goodwood Rd, ALLOWAY
Apple Tree Creek Memorial Hall, 29394 Bruce Hwy, APPLE TREE CREEK
Avoca Church of Christ, 56 Twyford St, AVOCA
Bargara St Peter's Church Hall, 19 Bauer St, BARGARA
Coral Coast Christian Church, 596 Windermere Rd, INNES PARK
Booyal Central State School, 31620 Bruce Hwy, BOOYAL
Branyan Road State School Hall, 430 Branyan Dr, BRANYAN
Level 1, 2 Maryborough St, BUNDABERG CENTRAL
Bundaberg East State School, 33 Scotland St, BUNDABERG EAST
Bundaberg North Progress Assn Hall, 18 Queen St, BUNDABERG NORTH
Bundaberg North State School, Mt Perry Rd, BUNDABERG NORTH
Bundaberg South State School, Walla St, BUNDABERG SOUTH
Bundaberg West State School Hall, Steffensen St, BUNDABERG WEST
Burnett Heads State School, 52 Burnett Heads Rd, BURNETT HEADS
Burrum Heads Community Hall, cnr Howard St & Burrum Heads Rd, BURRUM HEADS
Childers Isis Community Stadium, Isis District State High School, 3 Ridgewood St,
CHILDERS
Cordalba State School, John St, CORDALBA
Elliott Heads State School, 143 Breusch Rd, ELLIOTT HEADS
Givelda State School, 754 Pine Creek Rd, GIVELDA
Goodwood State School, 1802 Goodwood Rd, GOODWOOD
Howard State School, 108 William St, HOWARD
Kalkie State School, 257 Bargara Rd, KALKIE
Kawungan State School, Grevillea St, KAWUNGAN
Kepnock State High School, 43 Kepnock Rd, KEPNOCK
Norville State School, 9 Dr Mays Rd, SVENSSON HEIGHTS
Hervey Bay PCYC, 9 O'Rourke St, PIALBA
Hervey Bay State High School Sports Complex, Old Maryborough Rd, PIALBA
River Heads Progress Assoc Community Hall, 47 Ariadne St, RIVER HEADS
Thabeban State School Hall, 270 Goodwood Rd, THABEBAN
Toogoom Community Hall, 140 Toogoom Rd, TOOGOOM
Torbanlea State School, Torbanlea-Pialba Rd, TORBANLEA
Torquay State School, Tavistock St, TORQUAY
Urangan Point State School, 44-58 Miller St, URANGAN
Sandy Straits State School, 134 Robert St, URANGAN
Fraser Coast Baptist Church, 171 Urraween Rd, URRAWEEN
Hervey Bay TAFE College, 45-97 Urraween Rd, URRAWEEN
Walkervale State School, 46A Hurst St, WALKERVALE
Woodgate Community Hall, Esplanade, WOODGATE
Woongarra State School, 468 Elliott Heads Rd, WOONGARRA
Yarrilee State School, 15 Scrub Hill Rd, DUNDOWRAN
KENNEDY
Progress Association Hall, Progress Rd, ALICE RIVER
Aloomba State School, 25-29 Nielsen St, ALOOMBA
St Marys Anglican Church, 36-38 Alice St, ATHERTON
Atherton State High School, 30-90 Maunds Rd, ATHERTON
Babinda RSL, 26 School St, BABINDA
St Therese's School, 135-167 Robert Rd, BENTLEY PARK
Biboohra State School, 2 Petersen St, BIBOOHRA
Boulia State School, Templeton St, BOULIA
Cardwell State School, 43 Victoria St, CARDWELL
Regional Council Chambers, 12-14 Mosman St, CHARTERS TOWERS
Central State School, 39-47 High St, CHARTERS TOWERS
Chillagoe State School, 9 Cathedral St, CHILLAGOE
Cloncurry State School, 31-47 Daintree St, CLONCURRY
Croydon State School, 49 Brown St, CROYDON
Dimbulah State School, 48-50 Kennedy St, DIMBULAH
Doomadgee State School, Doomadgee Rd, DOOMADGEE
East Palmerston Community Hall, Palmerston Hwy, EAST PALMERSTON
PCYC Edmonton Leisure Centre, 10 Walker Rd, EDMONTON
El Arish State School, 28 Chauvel St, EL ARISH
Flying Fish Point State School, 1 Maud St, FLYING FISH POINT
Forrest Beach State School, 40 Pandanus St, FORREST BEACH
Garradunga Community Hall, 197 Garradunga Rd, GARRADUNGA
Georgetown State School, 20 High St, GEORGETOWN
Goondi Combined Sports Club, 2-8 Leichhardt St, GoondiINNISFAIL
Gordonvale State School, 26 George St, GORDONVALE
Halifax State School, 17 Victoria Tce, HALIFAX
Happy Valley State School, 25-31 Brilliant St, MOUNT ISA
Healy State School, 5-9 Thomson Rd, MOUNT ISA
Herberton Shire Hall, 8 William St, HERBERTON
Hughenden RSL, 17 Flinders St, HUGHENDEN
Ingham State School, 28 McIlwraith St, INGHAM
Tyto Conference and Events Centre, 73-75 McIlwraith St, INGHAM
Innisfail State College, 45 Flying Fish Point Rd, INNISFAIL
Innisfail East State School, 92 Mourilyan Rd, INNISFAIL
Innisfail State School, 7 Emily St, INNISFAIL
Julatten State School, 1141 Euluma Creek Rd, JULATTEN
Julia Creek State School, 13 Burke st, JULIA CREEK
Kairi State School, 2 McGeehan Rd, KAIRI
Spinifex State College (Senior Campus), 145-163 Able Smith Pde, MOUNT ISA
Karumba State School, 5 Yappar St, KARUMBA
Kennedy State School, 161 Kennedy Creek Rd, KENNEDY
Kurrimine Beach Progress Association Hall, 919 Murdering Point Rd, KURRIMINE BEACH
Long Pocket CWA Hall, 2346 Ingham-Abergowrie Rd, LONG POCKET
Lower Tully State School, 6 Collins Rd, LOWER TULLY
Lucinda Coast Guard, 19 Patterson Pde, LUCINDA
Macknade State School, 79 Farrell Dr, MACKNADE
Malanda State School, 24 Mary St, MALANDA
Mareeba State School Assembly Hall, 3/37 Constance St, MAREEBA
Mareeba RSL, 88 Byrnes St, MAREEBA
Mareeba State High School, 17-37 Jasper St, MAREEBA
Mcdonnell Creek State School, 69273 Bruce Hwy, MCDONNELL CREEK
Mena Creek State School, 10 Mena Creek Rd, MENA CREEK
Millaa Millaa State School, 1 Beech St, MILLAA MILLAA
Miriwinni State School, 3 Whitman St, MIRRIWINNI
Mission Beach Progress Hall, 53 Porters Prmnde, MISSION BEACH
Mornington Island PCYCL, ardil St, GUNUNA
Mount Garnet CWA Hall, 16 Garnet St, MOUNT GARNET
Central State School Library, 49 Miles St, MOUNT ISA
Mourilyan State School Library, 34 Mourilyan Harbour Rd, MOURILYAN
Murray Upper State School, 1 Middle Murray Rd, MURRAY UPPER
Mutchilba State School, 33 Masterson St, MUTCHILBA
Normanton Shire Hall, 99 Landsborough St, NORMANTON
Pentland State School, 18 Mill Rd, PENTLAND
Charters Towers Choristers Hall, 35 York St, CHARTERS TOWERS
Ravenshoe State School, Moore St, RAVENSHOE
Ravenswood State School, 37 School St, RAVENSWOOD
Richmond Shire Hall, 50 Goldring St, RICHMOND
Richmond Hill State School, 36-42 Baker St, CHARTERS TOWERS
Rollingstone State School, 3 Tealby St, ROLLINGSTONE
Silkwood State School, 318 Silkwood Japoon Rd, SILKWOOD
Barkly Highway State School, 3-17 Bougainville St, MOUNT ISA
South Johnstone State School, 2 East Ave, SOUTH JOHNSTONE
South Mission Beach Community Hall, South Mission Beach Rd, SOUTH MISSION BEACH
Sunset State School, 30 Abel Smith Pde, SUNSET
Tolga State School, 35-55 Main St, TOLGA
Toobanna State School, 49049 Bruce Hwy, TOOBANNA
Trebonne State School, 11 Stone River Rd, TREBONNE
Shop Front Tully, 45 Bryant St, TULLY
Tully State High School, 59337 Bruce Hwy, TULLY
Victoria Plantation State School, 244 Forrest Beach Rd, VICTORIA ESTATE
Walkamin State School, 40 Wattle St, WALKAMIN
Woodstock State School, 54 Woodstock Ave, WOODSTOCK
Wulguru State School, 2 Haldane St, WULGURU
Yarrabah State School, Gribble St, YARRABAH
Yungaburra State School, 4 Maple St, YUNGABURRA
LEICHHARDT
Aurukun Justice Centre, 518 Wuungkan Lane, AURUKUN
Bamaga Junior School, NPA State CollegeAnu st, BAMAGA
St Mary's Catholic College, 53-63 Anderson Rd, WOREE
St Therese's School, 135-167 Robert Rd, BENTLEY PARK
Wujal Wujal CDEP Centre, 1 Hartwig St, WUJAL WUJAL
Brinsmead Community Hall, 85 Loridan Dr, BRINSMEAD
Cairns State High School, Creswell Hall, Grafton St, CAIRNS NORTH
Cairns West State School, 163 Hoare St, MANUNDA
Caravonica State School, Lot 3 Kamerunga Rd, CARAVONICA
Clifton Beach Community Hall, Edward Mann Park, 13 Clifton Rd, CLIFTON BEACH
Coen CampusCape York Aboriginal Academy, Peninsula Developmental Rd, COEN
Cooktown Events Centre, 3 May St, COOKTOWN
Daintree State School, 4-8 Dagmar St, DAINTREE
Alexandra Bay State School, 1630 Cape Tribulation Rd, DIWAN
Our Lady Help Of Christians School, 18 Balaclava Rd, EARLVILLE
Edge Hill State School, 254 Pease St, EDGE HILL
Freshwater State School, 10 Corkill St, FRESHWATER
Holloways Beach Community Hall, Syd Granville Park, 65 Oleander St, HOLLOWAYS BEACH
Hope Vale Business Precinct, Cape York Aboriginal Shire Council, 1 Muni St, HOPE VALE
Ngurapai Sports Complex, 43 Nawie St, HORN ISLAND
St John the Baptist Greek Orthodox Parish, 450-462 Kamerunga Road, KAMERUNGA
Trinity Anglican School, Poolwood Rd, KEWARRA BEACH
Kowanyama State School, 345 Kowanyama St, KOWANYAMA
Kuranda CWA Hall, 20 Thongon St, KURANDA
Lockhart State School, Senior Girls Room, Puchewoo St, LOCKHART RIVER
Machans Beach State School, 61 Machan St, MACHANS BEACH
Trinity Bay State High School, 26 Hoare St, MANUNDA
Miallo State School, Miallo Rd, MIALLO
Balaclava State School, 418 Mulgrave Rd, MOOROOBOOL
Mossman State School, 30-34 Front St, MOSSMAN
Susie Madua Conference Centre, 320 Wa-Tyne St, NAPRANUM
Palm Cove Surf Club, 135 Williams Esp, PALM COVE
Parramatta State School, 128-134 Mulgrave Rd, PARRAMATTA PARK
Pormpuraaw Justice Centre, Pormpuraaw St, PORMPURAAW
Port Douglas Community Hall, 13-29 Mowbray St, PORT DOUGLAS
Redlynch State College, Jungarra Rd, REDLYNCH
James Cook University, McGregor Rd, SMITHFIELD
Stratford Community Hall, 15 Kamerunga Rd, STRATFORD
Tamwoy Community Hall, 2-4 Olandi St, THURSDAY ISLAND
Anglican Parish Hall, 124 Douglas St, THURSDAY ISLAND
Trinity Beach State School, Wewak St, TRINITY BEACH
Holy Cross Catholic School, Reed Rd, TRINITY PARK
Weipa Storm Surge Shelter, 1 Hibberd Dr, WEIPA
White Rock State School, 114 Progress Rd, WHITE ROCK
Whitfield State School, 42-74 McManus St, WHITFIELD
Wonga Beach State School, 48 Snapper Island Dr, WONGA BEACH
Woree State High School, 42-80 Windarra St, WOREE
Yorkeys Knob State School, 26-38 Clinton St, YORKEYS KNOB
LILLEY
Aspley Special School, 751 Zillmere Rd, ASPLEY
Aspley East State School, 31 Helena St, ASPLEY
Aspley State School, cnr Maundrell Tce & Horn Rd, ASPLEY
Earnshaw State College, cnr Earnshaw Rd & Tufnell Rd, BANYO
Boondall State School, cnr Sandgate Rd & Roscommon Rd, BOONDALL
Brighton State School, 2 North Rd, BRIGHTON
Nashville State School, cnr Baskerville & Douglas St, BRIGHTON
Brisbane City Hall, King George Sq, 64 Adelaide St, BRISBANE CITY
Centrepoint Church, 240 Hamilton Rd, CHERMSIDE
All Saints Anglican Church, 501 Hamilton Rd, CHERMSIDE
Burnie Brae Centre, 60 Kuran St, CHERMSIDE
Craigslea State High School, 685 Hamilton Rd, CHERMSIDE WEST
Sandgate State High School, 41 Braun St, DEAGON
Everton Park State School, 1 Deakin St, EVERTON PARK
Geebung State School, 250 Newman Rd, GEEBUNG
St Anne's Catholic Church Hall, 127 Nelson St, KALINGA
Kedron State School, Leckie Rd, KEDRON
Little Flower Church Hall, 66 Turner Rd, KEDRON
McDowall State School, 1018 Rode Rd, MCDOWALL
Northside Christian College, 151 Flockton St, EVERTON PARK
Northgate State High School, 128 Amelia St, NUNDAH
Nudgee School of Arts, 61 Hayden St, NUDGEE
PCYC Zillmere, 340 Zillmere Rd, ZILLMERE
Nundah State School, 41 Bage St, NUNDAH
Nundah Activity Centre, 15 Jenner St, NUNDAH
St Francis Anglican Church Hall, 68 Cavendish St, NUNDAH
Sandgate State School, 54 Rainbow St, SANDGATE
Shorncliffe State School, 29 Yundah St, SHORNCLIFFE
Somerset Hills State School, 233 Kitchener Rd, STAFFORD HEIGHTS
Stafford State School, 314 Stafford Rd, STAFFORD
Queen of Apostles School, 10 Thuruna St, STAFFORD
Stafford Heights State School, 95 Redwood St, STAFFORD HEIGHTS
Everton Park High School, 668 Stafford Rd, EVERTON PARK
Taigum State School, 266 Handford Rd, TAIGUM
Virginia State School, 1678 Sandgate Rd, VIRGINIA
Chermside Kedron Community Church, cnr Gympie Rd & Rode Rd, CHERMSIDE
Zillmere State School, 70 Murphy Rd, ZILLMERE
Zillmere Community Centre, 54 Handford Rd, ZILLMERE
LONGMAN
Banksia Beach State School, 133 Sunderland Dr, BANKSIA BEACH
Beachmere Community Hall, 5 Progress Ave, BEACHMERE
Volunteer Marine Rescue Bribie Island, 4 Marine Pde, BELLARA
Bribie Island Recreation Hall, 156 First Ave, BONGAREE
Burpengary Community Complex, 111 Station Rd, BURPENGARY
Burpengary East Community & Cultural Complex, cnr Maitland St and Old Bay Rd, BURPENGARY EAST
Burpengary Meadows State School, 153 Rowley Rd, BURPENGARY
Hope Community Baptist Church, 72 Pitt Rd, BURPENGARY
Burpengary State School, 35 Station Rd, BURPENGARY
Caboolture Memorial Hall, 61-65 King St, CABOOLTURE
Caboolture State High School, 1-57 Lee St, CABOOLTURE
Australian Christian College - Moreton, 34 Cottrill Rd, CABOOLTURE
Caboolture Special School, 50-80 Torrens Rd, CABOOLTURE SOUTH
Tullawong State High School, 22-70 Del Rosso Rd, CABOOLTURE
Dakabin State High School, 255-267 Marsden Rd, DAKABIN
Donnybrook Community Hall, 55 Alice St, DONNYBROOK
Elimbah State School, 10-20 School Rd, ELIMBAH
Kallangur State School, 139 School Rd, KALLANGUR
Kallangur Community Centre, 1480 Anzac Ave, KALLANGUR
Kruger HallPenson Park, 24 Ann St, KALLANGUR
Morayfield State High School, 70 Visentin Rd, MORAYFIELD
Morayfield East State School, 107 Graham Rd, MORAYFIELD
Minimbah State School, cnr Minimbah Dr & Walkers Rd, MORAYFIELD
Mount Mee Public Hall, 1370 Mt Mee Rd, MOUNT MEE
Narangba State School, 2-20 School Rd, NARANGBA
Narangba Sporting Complex, 164-168 Harris Ave, NARANGBA
Narangba Valley State School, 59-85 Creekside Dr, NARANGBA
Ningi Community Hall, 1320-1336 Bribie Island Rd, NINGI
Sandstone Point Community and Sports Complex, 202 Bestmann Rd, SANDSTONE POINT
Toorbul Community Hall, 158 Esplanade, TOORBUL
Farmers Assembly Hall, 704 Caboolture River Rd, UPPER CABOOLTURE
Wamuran Community Hall, 1046-1052 D'Aguilar Hwy, WAMURAN
Woodford P-10 State School, 171 Archer St, WOODFORD
Bribie Island Surf Life Saving Club, 2 First Ave, WOORIM
MCPHERSON
St Benedict's Catholic Community Hall, 2 Wallaby Dr, MUDGEERABA
Burleigh Heads State School, Lower Gold Coast Hwy, BURLEIGH HEADS
R.S.L. Hall, 8 Sixth Ave, BURLEIGH HEADS
Burleigh Waters Community Centre, 131 Christine Ave, BURLEIGH WATERS
Senior Citizens Centre, 2 Gerrard St, COOLANGATTA
Currumbin Primary School, 6 Phillip St, CURRUMBIN
Currumbin Valley State School, 1233 Currumbin Creek Rd, CURRUMBIN VALLEY
Elanora Community Centre, Galleon Way, CURRUMBIN WATERS
Elanora State School, K P McGrath Dr, ELANORA
Elanora State High School, cnr Avocado St & Nineteenth Ave, ELANORA
Coolangatta State School, Stapylton St, COOLANGATTA
Albert Waterways Community Centre, 61 Sunshine Blvd, MERMAID WATERS
Merrimac State School, 2 Boowaggan Rd, MERRIMAC
Merrimac State High School, 3-31 Dunlop Ct, MERMAID WATERS
Miami State School, 18-36 Oceanic Dr, MERMAID WATERS
Mudgeeraba Creek State School, 1-9 Hardys Rd, MUDGEERABA
Share-N-Care Centre, 31 Tenth Ave, PALM BEACH
Palm Beach State School, 13-19 Nineteenth Ave, PALM BEACH
Palm Beach-Currumbin State High School, Thrower Dr, PALM BEACH
King's Christian College, 68 Gemvale Rd, REEDY CREEK
Reedy Creek Baptist Church, 10 Gemvale Rd, REEDY CREEK
Robina State School, 1-13 Killarney Ave, ROBINA
Newlife Uniting Church, 4 Greenwich Ct, ROBINA
Robina High School, 1 Investigator Dr, ROBINA
Mudgeeraba State School, 32-48 Old Coach Rd, MUDGEERABA
Tallebudgera State School, 492 Guineas Creek Rd, TALLEBUDGERA
Tallebudgera Valley Community Hall, 611 Tallebudgera Creek Rd, TALLEBUDGERA VALLEY
Tugun Village Community Centre, 414 Coolangatta Rd, TUGUN
Varsity College (Middle and Senior Campus), 198 Varsity Pde, VARSITY LAKES
Varsity College (Junior School), Christine Ave, VARSITY LAKES
Varsity Lakes Community Resource Centre, 20 Mattocks Rd, VARSITY LAKES
Mudgeeraba Showground, 115 Mudgeeraba Rd, WORONGARY
MARANOA
Allora Senior Citizens Centre, 18 Drayton St, ALLORA
Alpha State School, 11 Milton St, ALPHA
Amiens State School, 1337 Amiens Rd, AMIENS
Applethorpe State School, 25576 New England Hwy, APPLETHORPE
Aramac State School, 69 Porter St, ARAMAC
Augathella State School, Cavanagh St, AUGATHELLA
Ballandean State School, 7 Bents Rd, BALLANDEAN
Barcaldine State School, 1 Gidyea St, BARCALDINE
Bell State School, 90 Dennis St, BELL
Blackall Memorial Hall, 12 Short St, BLACKALL
Blackbutt State School, 25 Crofton St, BLACKBUTT
Bollon State School, 60 Main St, BOLLON
Brigalow State School, 24409 Warrego Hwy, BRIGALOW
Broadwater State School, 638 Texas Rd, BROADWATER
Cecil Plains State School, 41-47 Taylor St, CECIL PLAINS
Charleville Town Hall, cnr Wills St & Edward St, CHARLEVILLE
Charleville High School, cnr Hunter St & Partridge St, CHARLEVILLE
St Joseph's Catholic Church Hall, Middle St, CHINCHILLA
Chinchilla Burstows Lodge, 98 Boyd St, CHINCHILLA
Clifton State School, 1 Tooth St, CLIFTON
Condamine State School, Kennedy St, CONDAMINE
Coolabunia State School, cnr D'Aguilar Hwy and Mary St, COOLABUNIA
Cooyar State School, 16 Gracey St, COOYAR
Crows Nest Community RSL Centre, 22a-30 William St, CROWS NEST
Paroo Shire Council Hall, 3 Jane St, CUNNAMULLA
Dalby Central State School, 155 Cunningham St, DALBY
Our Lady of the Southern Cross, 2 Nicholson St, DALBY
Dalby South State School, cnr Bunya St & Owen St, DALBY
Dalby Church of Christ Hall, cnr Nicholson St & Moreton St, DALBY
Dalveen Hall, 38 Pine Cres, DALVEEN
Dirranbandi State School, 55 Jane St, DIRRANBANDI
Drillham State School, 13 Jardine St, DRILLHAM
Dulacca State School, North Rd, DULACCA
Eukey Public Hall, 1212 Eukey Rd, EUKEY
Glen Aplin State School, 54 Mount Stirling Rd, GLEN APLIN
Goomburra Public Hall, 17 Inverramsay Rd, GOOMBURRA
St Mary's Primary School, 14 Brisbane St, GOONDIWINDI
River View Function Centre, 68 Elizabeth Dr, GOONDIWINDI
Haden State School, 1520 Haden-Crows Nest Rd, HADEN
Ilfracombe State School, 20 McMaster Dr, ILFRACOMBE
Inglewood Civic Centre, 18 Elizabeth St, INGLEWOOD
Injune P-10 State School, 1 Fourth Ave, INJUNE
Inverlaw Farmers Hall, 1136 Kingaroy-Burrandown Rd, INVERLAW
Jandowae Memorial Hall, 38 George St, JANDOWAE
Jericho State School, 1 Pasteur St, JERICHO
Jimbour State School, 2434 Dalby-Jandowae Rd, JIMBOUR
Kaimkillenbun State School, Messenger St, KAIMKILLENBUN
Killarney Senior Citizens Centre, 11 Ailanthus St, KILLARNEY
Kingaroy State High School, 15 Toomey St, KINGAROY
St John's Lutheran School, 84-94 Ivy St, KINGAROY
Kogan Community Centre, High St, KOGAN
Kumbia State School, 22 Bell St, KUMBIA
Leyburn State School, 34 Peter St, LEYBURN
Longreach Civic & Cultural Centre, 96A Eagle St, LONGREACH
Macalister QCWA Hall, 20649 Warrego Hwy, MACALISTER
Tanduringie Primary School, 28-32 Tanduringie Rd, PIMPIMBUDGEE
Maryvale State School, 81 Taylor St, MARYVALE
Deuchar-Massie Public Hall, 12 Massie-Bony Mountain Rd, MASSIE
Meandarra State School, Sara St, MEANDARRA
Leichhardt Centre, 29 Dawson St, MILES
Millmerran State School, 19 Simmons St, MILLMERRAN
Mitchell Shire Hall, 2-6 Cambridge St, MITCHELL
Moonie State School, 11305 Moonie Hwy, MOONIE
Morven State School, Albert St, MORVEN
Mungindi Community Pre-School, 92-100 Barwon St, MUNGINDI NSW
Murrays Bridge State School, 1378 Warwick-Killarney Rd, MURRAYS BRIDGE
Nanango State High School, 54 Elk St, NANANGO
Nanango State School, 39 Drayton St, NANANGO
Nobby State School, 7 Davenport St, NOBBY
Perseverance Public Hall, 10 Perseverance Hall Rd, PERSEVERANCE
Pilton State School, 24 Pilton Valley Rd, PILTON
Pratten Public Hall, 101 White St, PRATTEN
Quilpie State College, cnr Boonkai St & Chulungra St, QUILPIE
Roma/Bungil Cultural Centre, 57 Bungil St, ROMA
Roma State College Junior Campus, 28 Bowen St, ROMA
St George State School Hall, cnr Alfred St & Grey St, ST GEORGE
St Paul's Anglican Church Hall, 2 Corundum St, STANTHORPE
Stanthorpe Baptist Church, Cnr Railway & Hillcrest St, STANTHORPE
Surat State School, 55 Robert St, SURAT
Taabinga State School, 2 Rae St, KINGAROY
Talwood State School, 17 Recreation St, TALWOOD
Tambo State School, 16 Mitchell St, TAMBO
Tara State School, 22 Binnie St, TARA
Texas Memorial Hall, 50 High St, TEXAS
Thallon State School, 15 Henry St, THALLON
Thargomindah State School, 1 Dowling St, THARGOMINDAH
The Gums State School, 12051 Surat Development Rd, THE GUMS
The Summit State School, 34 Taggarts Rd, THE SUMMIT
Toobeah Kindergarten, cnr Barwon Hwy & Minnel Rd, TOOBEAH
Wallangarra State School, 50 Callandoon St, WALLANGARRA
Wallumbilla State School, 22 High St, WALLUMBILLA
Wandoan Community and Cultural Centre, 6 Henderson Rd, WANDOAN
Warra State School, Robinson St, WARRA
Warwick Indoor Recreational & Aquatic Centre, 23-31 Palmerin St, WARWICK
Warwick East State School, 45 Fitzroy St, WARWICK
Warwick Showgrounds, 18 Kingsford St, WARWICK
Warwick West State School, 17 George St, WARWICK
Winton Neighbourhood Centre, 75 Elderslie St, WINTON
Wooroolin State School, 34 Frederick St, WOOROOLIN
Yangan School Of Arts Hall, 7-9 King St, YANGAN
Yarraman P-9 State School, 17 John St, YARRAMAN
Yelarbon State School, 17 Eena St, YELARBON
Yuleba Memorial Hall, 23 Garden St, YULEBA
MONCRIEFF
Ashmore State School, 92-122 Currumburra Rd, ASHMORE
Trinity Lutheran Primary School, 251 Cotlew St, ASHMORE
Bellevue Park State School, 20 Sapium Rd, ASHMORE
Benowa State High School, Mediterranean Dr, BENOWA
Broadbeach State School, 187 Old Burleigh Rd, BROADBEACH
Broadbeach Senior Citizens Centre, 23 T E Peters Dr, BROADBEACH WATERS
Gold Coast City Council Chambers, 135 Bundall Rd, BUNDALL
Burleigh Heads State School, Lower Gold Coast Hwy, BURLEIGH HEADS
R.S.L. Hall, 8 Sixth Ave, BURLEIGH HEADS
Emmanuel College, 17 Birmingham Rd, CARRARA
William Duncan State Primary, 114 Alexander Dr, HIGHLAND PARK
Surfers Paradise State School, St Andrews Ave, SURFERS PARADISE
Keebra Park State High School, Anne St, SOUTHPORT
Main Beach Pavillion, Macarthur Pde, MAIN BEACH
Mermaid Beach Community Centre, 2439 Gold Coast Hwy, MERMAID BEACH
Albert Waterways Community Centre, 61 Sunshine Blvd, MERMAID WATERS
Merrimac State School, 2 Boowaggan Rd, MERRIMAC
Merrimac State High School, 3-31 Dunlop Ct, MERMAID WATERS
Miami State High School, Great Hall Dr, MIAMI
Miami State School, 18-36 Oceanic Dr, MERMAID WATERS
Nerang State School, 3 Nerang St, NERANG
Earle Haven, 62 Lawrence Dr, NERANG
Nerang Police & Citizens Youth Club, 33 Cayuga St, NERANG
Nerang State High School, 1-35 Weedons Rd, NERANG
Newlife Uniting Church, 4 Greenwich Ct, ROBINA
Southport Community Centre, 6 Lawson St, SOUTHPORT
Crosslife Baptist Church, cnr Eugaree St & Nerang St, SOUTHPORT
Southport State High School, 75 Smith St, SOUTHPORT
Southport Church of Christ, Cnr Olsen Ave & Griffith Way, SOUTHPORT
3200 Surfers Paradise Blvd, 3200 Surfers Paradise Blvd, SURFERS PARADISE
Worongary State School, 2 Delta Cove Dr, WORONGARY
MORETON
Acacia Ridge State School, Nyngam St, ACACIA RIDGE
Watson Road State School, 210 Watson Rd, ACACIA RIDGE
Our Lady's Catholic College, 15 Chester Rd, ANNERLEY
Church of Christ Hall, 459 Annerley Rd, ANNERLEY
Brisbane City Hall, King George Sq, 64 Adelaide St, BRISBANE CITY
St Phillips Anglican Church, 115 Cornwall St, ANNERLEY
Milpera State High School, 2 Parker St, CHELMER
Coopers Plains State School, 61 Orange Grove Rd, COOPERS PLAINS
St Aidan's Anglican Girls School, 11 Ruthven St, CORINDA
Corinda State School, 330 Cliveden Ave, CORINDA
Eight Mile Plains State School, 480 Underwood Rd, EIGHT MILE PLAINS
Fairfield Christian Family Church Hall, 51 Cross St, FAIRFIELD
Graceville State School, 170 Oxley Rd, GRACEVILLE
Graceville Presbyterian Church, 12 Bank Road, GRACEVILLE
Marshall Road State School, 20 Kurts St, HOLLAND PARK WEST
Junction Park State School, 50 Waldheim St, ANNERLEY
Kuraby State School, 1523 Beenleigh Rd, KURABY
Kuraby District Community Hall, 1490 Beenleigh Road, Svoboda ParkKURABY
Macgregor High School, 29 Blackwattle St, MACGREGOR
Macgregor State School, 370 McCullough St, SUNNYBANK
St Brendans Church Moorooka, 27 Hawtree Street, MOOROOKA
Moorooka State School, 274 Beaudesert Rd, MOOROOKA
Clifton Hill Scout Hall, 118 Vendale Ave, MOOROOKA
Oxley Senior Citizens' Hall, 86 Oxley Station Rd, OXLEY
Oxley State School, 26 Bannerman St, OXLEY
Robertson State School, 688 Musgrave Rd, ROBERTSON
Rocklea State School, 19 Elmes Rd, ROCKLEA
Runcorn State School, 646 Beenleigh Rd, SUNNYBANK
Runcorn High School, 132 Hill Rd, RUNCORN
Runcorn Heights State School, 200 Nemies Rd, RUNCORN
Salisbury State School, 19 Cripps St, SALISBURY
Sherwood State School, cnr Oxley Rd & Sherwood Rd, SHERWOOD
Sunnybank State High School, Boorman St, SUNNYBANK
Sunnybank Hills State School, 77 Symons Rd, SUNNYBANK HILLS
Fijian Uniting Church Pavillion Hall, 29 Cracknell Rd, ANNERLEY
Wellers Hill-Tarragindi Uniting Church, 24 Pope St, TARRAGINDI
Upper Mt Gravatt State School, 1899 Logan Rd, UPPER MOUNT GRAVATT
Warrigal Road State School, 312 Warrigal Rd, EIGHT MILE PLAINS
Wellers Hill State School, 190 Toohey Rd, TARRAGINDI
Yeronga State School, 122 Park Rd, YERONGA
St Sebastians School, 141 Kadumba St, YERONGA
OXLEY
St Augustines College, 50 St Augustines Dr, AUGUSTINE HEIGHTS
Augusta State School, 60-100 Brittains Rd, AUGUSTINE HEIGHTS
Kruger State School, 170 Kruger Pde, BELLBIRD PARK
Brisbane City Hall, King George Sq64 Adelaide St, BRISBANE CITY
Camira State School, 184-202 Old Logan Rd, CAMIRA
Carole Park State School, 260 Waterford Rd, WACOL
Collingwood Park State School, 12-16 Burrel St, COLLINGWOOD PARK
Darra State School, 12 Winslow St, DARRA
Durack State School, 69 Inala Ave, DURACK
Forest Lake State School, 8 Kauri Pl, FOREST LAKE
Forest Lake Uniting Church, 528 Waterford Rd, ELLEN GROVE
Forest Lake State High School, cnr High St & Forest Lake Blvd, FOREST LAKE
Grand Ave State School, cnr Centennial Way & Grand Ave, FOREST LAKE
Karate Hall, 83 Old Logan Rd, GAILES
St Francis Xavier School, 6 Church St, GOODNA
Inala State School, 99 Glenala Rd, INALA
St Mark's Catholic Primary School, 92 Lilac St, INALA
Jamboree Heights State School, 35 Beanland St, JAMBOREE HEIGHTS
Jindalee State School, 114 Burrendah Rd, JINDALEE
Darra/Jindalee Catholic Parish Hall, 111 Yallambee Rd, JINDALEE
Middle Park State School, 27 MacFarlane St, MIDDLE PARK
Good News Lutheran School, 49 Horizon Dr, MIDDLE PARK
Mount Ommaney Special School, 94 Capitol Dr, MOUNT OMMANEY
Oxley Senior Citizens' Hall, 86 Oxley Station Rd, OXLEY
Oxley State School, 26 Bannerman St, OXLEY
Pallara State School, 39 Ritchie Rd, PALLARA
Redbank State School, 9 Brisbane Rd, REDBANK
Redbank Plains State School, 39-53 School Rd, REDBANK PLAINS
Redbank Plains State High School, 136 Willow Rd, REDBANK PLAINS
Kruger Parade Baptist Church, 2 Henderson St, REDBANK
Richlands East State School, 99 Poinsettia St, INALA
Serviceton South State School, 59 Lorikeet St, INALA
ISEE Church, 308 Seventeen Mile Rocks Rd, SEVENTEEN MILE ROCKS
Woodcrest State College, 38 Nev Smith Dr, SPRINGFIELD
Springfield Lakes State School, 63 Springfield Lakes Blvd, SPRINGFIELD LAKES
PETRIE
Aspley Special School, 751 Zillmere Rd, ASPLEY
Aspley East State School, 31 Helena St, ASPLEY
Aspley State School, cnr Maundrell Tce & Horn Rd, ASPLEY
Bald Hills State School, 2156 Gympie Rd, BALD HILLS
Bracken Ridge Uniting Church, cnr Pellinore Rd & Bracken St, BRACKEN RIDGE
Bracken Ridge State School, 1 Binburra St, BRACKEN RIDGE
Norris Road State School, 28 Greenore St, BRACKEN RIDGE
The Church of the Resurrection, 30 Ridley Rd, BRIDGEMAN DOWNS
Brisbane City Hall, King George Sq64 Adelaide St, BRISBANE CITY
Burpengary East Community & Cultural Complex, cnr Maitland St and Old Bay Rd, BURPENGARY EAST
Clontarf Beach State School, 91 Elizabeth Ave, CLONTARF
Citipointe Redcliffe, 195 Elizabeth Ave, CLONTARF
Deception Bay Community Hall, cnr Ewart St and Bayview Tce, DECEPTION BAY
Deception Bay State High School, 19-57 Phillip Pde, DECEPTION BAY
Deception Bay North State School, 33-49 Old Bay Rd, DECEPTION BAY
Fitzgibbon Community Centre, 545 Roghan Rd, FITZGIBBON
Griffin State School, 19 Wesley Rd, GRIFFIN
Kippa-Ring State School, 400 Elizabeth Ave, KIPPA-RING
244 Anzac Ave, 244 Anzac Ave, KIPPA-RING
Hercules Road State School, cnr Hercules Rd & Anzac Ave, KIPPA-RING
Mango Hill Community Centre, Danzy Buchanan Park, Chermside Rd, MANGO HILL
Mango Hill State School, 39 Bonnet Parade, MANGO HILL
Humpybong State School, cnr Ernest St & Mabel St, MARGATE
Moreton Downs State School, 101 Parsons Blvd, DECEPTION BAY
Undurba State School, 59 Ogg Rd, MURRUMBA DOWNS
North Lakes State College, 1 The Corso, NORTH LAKES
Bounty Boulevard State School, 190 Bounty Boulevard, NORTH LAKES
Redcliffe State High School, cnr Oxley Ave & Klinger Rd, REDCLIFFE
Redcliffe Senior Citizens Centre, 401 Oxley Ave, REDCLIFFE
Southern Cross Catholic College1, 10 Nottingham St, KIPPA-RING
Scarborough State School, 47 Eversleigh Rd, SCARBOROUGH
Redcliffe First Settlement Lodge 28772 Seaville Ave, SCARBOROUGH
Taigum State School, 266 Handford Rd, TAIGUM
Woody Point Memorial Hall, cnr Oxley Ave & Hornibrook Esp, WOODY POINT
Holy Cross Parish Hall, cnr Victoria Ave & Collins St, WOODY POINT
RANKIN
Algester State School, 19 Endiandra St, ALGESTER
St Stephens School, 156 Ridgewood Rd, ALGESTER
Berrinba East State School, 165 Bardon Rd, BERRINBA
Boronia Heights State School, 194 Middle Rd, BORONIA HEIGHTS
Brisbane City Hall, King George Sq64 Adelaide St, BRISBANE CITY
Browns Plains State School, 1-29 Mayfair Dr, BROWNS PLAINS
Burrowes State School, 41-69 Third Ave, MARSDEN
Calamvale Community College, 11 Hamish St, CALAMVALE
Koala Calamvale Childcare Centre, 56 Kameruka St, CALAMVALE
Chatswood Hills State School, 21-35 Raleigh St, SPRINGWOOD
Crestmead State School, 27-61 Augusta St, CRESTMEAD
St Francis College, 64 Julie St, CRESTMEAD
Eight Mile Plains State School, 480 Underwood Rd, EIGHT MILE PLAINS
Kidi Kingdom Childcare Centre, 16 Sweetgum St, HILLCREST
Kingston State School, 50 Juers St, KINGSTON
Kuraby State School, 1523 Beenleigh Rd, KURABY
Mabel Park State High School, 72-116 Paradise Rd, SLACKS CREEK
Marsden State High School, 106 Muchow Rd, WATERFORD WEST
Griffith University Logan Campus, 68 University Drive, MEADOWBROOK
Regents Park State School, 42-60 Emerald Dr, REGENTS PARK
Rochedale State School, 694 Rochedale Rd, ROCHEDALE
Underwood Park Hall, 982 Underwood Rd, PRIESTDALE
Runcorn Heights State School, 200 Nemies Rd, RUNCORN
Daisy Hill State School, 20-50 Daisy Hill Rd, DAISY HILL
Springwood Central State School, 26-34 Dennis Rd, SPRINGWOOD
Springwood State High School, 202 Springwood Rd, SPRINGWOOD
Springwood Road State School, 94-120 Springwood Rd, ROCHEDALE SOUTH
Stretton State College Illaweena Campus, 226 Illaweena St, STRETTON
Woodridge State High School, 323 Wembley Rd, WOODRIDGE
Harris Fields State School, 10-38 Smith St, WOODRIDGE
Woodridge North State School, 3/11 Arthur St, WOODRIDGE
Yugumbir State School, 163-189 Vansittart Rd, REGENTS PARK
RYAN
Ashgrove State School, 31 Glory St, ASHGROVE
Scout Association of Qld, 32 Dixon St, AUCHENFLOWER
St Joseph's School, 41 The Drive, BARDON
Bellbowrie Community Church, 3077 Moggill Rd, BELLBOWRIE
Brisbane City Hall, King George Sq64 Adelaide St, BRISBANE CITY
Brookfield State School, 18 Boscombe Rd, BROOKFIELD
Chapel Hill State School, 20 Ironbark Rd, CHAPEL HILL
Chapel Hill Uniting Church, 9 Chapel Hill Rd, CHAPEL HILL
Oakleigh State School, Buxton St, ASHGROVE
St John's Anglican Church Hall, 185 Wardell St, ENOGGERA
Ferny Grove State School, Finvoy St, FERNY GROVE
Fig Tree Pocket State School, 72 Cubberla St, FIG TREE POCKET
Mitchelton & Districts Senior Citizens Centre, 30 Tel-El-Kebir St, MITCHELTON
Grovely State School, 200 Dawson Pde, KEPERRA
Indooroopilly Uniting Church, 74 Station Rd, INDOOROOPILLY
St Andrew's Anglican Church, 89 Fairley St, INDOOROOPILLY
Indooroopilly State School, 426 Moggill Rd, INDOOROOPILLY
Ironside State School, 2 Hawken Dr, ST LUCIA
Kenmore State School, 2052 Moggill Rd, KENMORE
Kenmore South State School, 16 Kersley Rd, KENMORE
Baptist Church Hall, 980 Samford Rd, KEPERRA
Lavalla Centre, 58 Fernberg Rd, PADDINGTON
Mitchelton State School, 47 Glen Retreat Rd, MITCHELTON
Moggill State School, 3417 Moggill Rd, MOGGILL
Grovely Scout Hall, 170 Blaker Rd, MITCHELTON
Pullenvale State School, 120 Grandview Rd, PULLENVALE
Rainworth State School, 185 Boundary Rd, BARDON
St Lucia Hall, 27 Guilfoyle St, ST LUCIA
The Gap State School, 1111 Waterworks Rd, THE GAP
Payne Road State School, 171 Payne Rd, THE GAP
Hilder Road State School, Kaloma Rd, THE GAP
Toowong Uniting Church, 82 Sherwood Rd, TOOWONG
Qld Academy SMT, 78 Bywong St, TOOWONG
Upper Brookfield State School, 496 Upper Brookfield Rd, UPPER BROOKFIELD
St Andrew's Catholic Primary School, 89 Hogarth Rd, FERNY GROVE
WIDE BAY
Amamoor State School, Mary St, AMAMOOR
Sunbury State School, 545 Alice St, MARYBOROUGH
Bauple State School, 8 Forestry Rd, BAUPLE
Aldridge State High School, 68 Boys Ave, MARYBOROUGH
Boonooroo Hall, Eckert Rd, BOONOOROO
Lake Cootharaba Sailing Club, 24 Boreen Pde, BOREEN POINT
Brooweena State School, Lahey St, BROOWEENA
Chatsworth Community Hal, l3 Allen Rd, CHATSWORTH
Cherbourg Council Chambers, 22 Barambah Ave, CHERBOURG
Cloyna State School, 8 William Webber Rd, CLOYNA
Veterans & Community Hall, 1 Santa Maria Ct, COOLOOLA COVE
Cooran State School, 31 James St, COORAN
Cooroy RSL Memorial Hall, 23-29 Maple St, COOROY
Gympie State High School, Cootharaba Rd, GYMPIE
Curra Community Hall, 10-22 David Dr, CURRA
Federal State School, 40 Middle Creek Rd, FEDERAL
Glenwood State School, 13 Glenwood School Rd, GLENWOOD
Goomboorian Memorial Hall, 5 Ross Rd, GOOMBOORIAN
Goomeri State School, 5 Munro St, GOOMERI
Granville Community Kindergarten, 162 Cambridge St, GRANVILLE
Gunalda State School, King St, GUNALDA
Gympie Senior Citizens Centre, 40 Mellor St, GYMPIE
Gympie East State School, 219 Cedar Pocket Rd, GREENS CREEK
James Nash High School, 109 Myall St, GYMPIE
Gympie Church of Christ, 57 Horseshoe Bend, GYMPIE
Mary Valley State College, Yabba Creek Rd, IMBIL
Jones Hill State School, 21 McIntosh Creek Rd, JONES HILL
Kandanga Hall, 81 Main St, KANDANGA
Kilkivan State School, 6 Council St, KILKIVAN
Kin Kin State School, 26-32 Main St, KIN KIN
Lifestyle Villages, 1513 Bruce Hwy, KYBONG
Lower Wonga Hall, 7 Lower Wonga Hall Rd, LOWER WONGA
St Paul's Memorial Hall, 200 Adelaide St, MARYBOROUGH
Maryborough West State School, 149 North St, MARYBOROUGH
Mothar Mountain Community Hall, Lot 374 Noosa Rd, MOTHAR MOUNTAIN
Mungar State School, 1143 Mungar Rd, MUNGAR
Murgon PCYC, 40 Macalister St, MURGON
Sunshine Beach State School, 269 David Low Way, SUNSHINE BEACH
Good Shepherd Lutheran Church Hall, 115 Eumundi-Noosa Rd, NOOSAVILLE
Noosa Christian Outreach Centre Hall, 202 Beckmans Rd, NOOSAVILLE
Peregian Beach Kindergarten, 13 Rufous St, PEREGIAN BEACH
Pie Creek Hall, 488 Eel Creek Rd, PIE CREEK
Pomona Memorial School of Arts Hall, 6 Reserve St, POMONA
Rainbow Beach State School, 1 Warooga St, RAINBOW BEACH
Gympie South State School, 50 Exhibition Rd, SOUTHSIDE
Tansey Hall, 35 Tansey Hall Rd, TANSEY
Tewantin State School, 10 Werin St, TEWANTIN
Noosaville State School, 75 Beckmans Rd, TEWANTIN
Tiaro State School, 1 Forgan Tce, TIARO
Tuncunba Hall, 20 Gympie Rd, TIN CAN BAY
Tinana State School, 239 Gympie Rd, TINANA
Tinbeerwah Hall, 863 Sunrise Rd, TINBEERWAH
Veteran Hall, 594 Sandy Creek Rd, VETERAN
Noosa Baptist Church Hall, 213 Weyba Rd, NOOSAVILLE
Widgee State School, 2156 Gympie-Woolooga Rd, WIDGEE
Wolvi State School, 936 Kin Kin Rd, WOLVI
WRIGHT
Aratula State School, 41 Elizabeth St, ARATULA
St Mary's Catholic Primary School, 1 Bromelton St, BEAUDESERT
Anglican Church, 7 Albert St, BEAUDESERT
Beechmont State School, 1922 Beechmont Rd, BEECHMONT
Blenheim State School, 81 Blenheim Rd, BLENHEIM
St Benedict's Catholic Community Hall, 2 Wallaby Dr, MUDGEERABA
Boonah State High School, 32 Macquarie St, BOONAH
Canungra State School, 5-9 Christie St, CANUNGRA
Flagstone State Community College, cnr Poinciana Dr & Homestead Dr, FLAGSTONE
Flagstone Creek State School, 56 Flagstone School Rd, FLAGSTONE CREEK
Forest Hill State School, 11 Church St, FOREST HILL
Gatton State School, 26 William St, GATTON
Lockyer District State High School, 100 William St, GATTON
Gilston State School, 588 Worongary Rd, GILSTON
Glenore Grove Community Hall, 9 Brightview Rd, GLENORE GROVE
Grantham State School, 15 Victor St, GRANTHAM
Greenbank State School, 24 Goodna Rd, GREENBANK
Greenbank Community Centre, 145-167 Teviot Rd, GREENBANK
Harrisville State School, 17 Hall St, HARRISVILLE
Hatton Vale State School, 27-35 Hannant Rd, HATTON VALE
Helidon State School, 16 School St, HELIDON
Kidi Kingdom Childcare Centre, 16 Sweetgum St, HILLCREST
Hillview Memorial Hall, 20 Widgee Creek Rd, HILLVIEW
Jimboomba State School, 97-107 Brisbane St, JIMBOOMBA
Emmaus College, 48 East St, JIMBOOMBA
Kalbar State School, 48 George St, KALBAR
Kentville State School, 4 Turpin Rd, KENTVILLE
Kerry Memorial Hall1, 488 Kerry Rd, KERRY
Kooralbyn Community Centre, 79 Ogilvie Pl, KOORALBYN
Laidley District State School, 232 Patrick St, LAIDLEY
Lake Clarendon State School, 35 Lake Clarendon Rd, LAKE CLARENDON
Logan Village State School, 25 North St, LOGAN VILLAGE
Ma Ma Creek State School, 803 Gatton-Clifton Rd, MA MA CREEK
Mount Alford State School, 942 Reckumpilla St, MOUNT ALFORD
Mount Sylvia State School, 6 Left Hand Branch Rd, MOUNT SYLVIA
Mudgeeraba Creek State School, 1-9 Hardys Rd, MUDGEERABA
Murphys Creek Community Centre, 18 Jessie Lane, MURPHYS CREEK
Mutdapilly State School, 4 Mutdapilly-Churchbank Weir Rd, MUTDAPILLY
Nerang State High School, 1-35 Weedons Rd, NERANG
Oxenford State School, 90 Michigan Dr, OXENFORD
Pacific Pines High School, 15 Archipelago St, PACIFIC PINES
Jubilee Primary School, 34 Manra Way, PACIFIC PINES
Park Ridge State High School, 14-30 Lancewood St, PARK RIDGE
Peak Crossing State School, 1323 Ipswich-Boonah Rd, PEAK CROSSING
Faith Lutheran College, 5 Faith Ave, PLAINLAND
Rathdowney State School, 141-155 Mt Lindesay Hwy, RATHDOWNEY
Roadvale State School, 111 Roadvale Rd, ROADVALE
Springbrook State School, 2327 Springbrook Rd, SPRINGBROOK
Stockyard Creek Community Hall, 111 Stockyard Creek Rd, STOCKYARD
Gaven State School, 212 Universal St, OXENFORD
Mudgeeraba State School, 32-48 Old Coach Rd, MUDGEERABA
Tamborine Memorial Hall, 2680-2726 Waterford-Tamborine Rd, TAMBORINE
St Bernard's State School, 1-19 School Rd, TAMBORINE MOUNTAIN
Tamborine Mountain State High School, 67-87 Holt Rd, TAMBORINE MOUNTAIN
Tamrookum State School, 9019 Mt Lindesay Hwy, TAMROOKUM
Thornton State School, 4 Thornton School Rd, THORNTON
Tenthill Baptist Church, 979 Tenthill Creek Rd, UPPER TENTHILL
Warrill View State School, 7-19 Ipswich St, WARRILL VIEW
Withcott State School, 26 Biggs Rd, WITHCOTT
Woodhill State School, 6027 Mt Lindesay Hwy, WOODHILL
Mudgeeraba Showground, 115 Mudgeeraba Rd, WORONGARY
Yarrabilba State School, 1-35 Darnell St, YARRABILBA