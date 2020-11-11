Federal funding for Rookwood Weir locked in

THE Federal Government has officially signed an agreement to contribute its promised money - half the cost of the $352.2 million Rookwood Weir.

The $176.1 million of federal funding will be doled out as the Queensland Government reaches certain construction milestones.

Work on the new weir and on the upgrades to existing infrastructure is expected to support 140 to 200 jobs.

Member for Capricornia Michelle Landry said the project would provide water security to help grow and diversify agriculture in the region, while supporting industrial water use around the Gladstone, Capricorn Coast, and Rockhampton regions.

“I have fought hard for years to see Rookwood Weir come to fruition and it’s welcome news that the funding agreement has finally been agreed upon between the Queensland Government and the Australian Government,” she said.

“I share the considerable uncertainty expressed to me by farmers, land owners and graziers on the total water capacity for Rookwood Weir, and I sincerely hope the Queensland Government allocates adequate water for agricultural use at a fair price.

“The access to reliable and affordable water is integral to the growth of Central Queensland’s agriculture sector and it increases Central Queensland’s chances of becoming Australia’s next food bowl in tandem with other water projects like Connors River Dam and Urannah Dam.”

Federal Member for Flynn Ken O'Dowd. Photo: Rodney Stevens

Federal Member for Flynn Ken O’Dowd said the weir would drive greater economic productivity in the region.

“Water security is always a critical concern for our region and the Rookwood Weir project will help alleviate this concern,” he said.

“Every Central Queenslander should be excited for this project kicking off.”

Last month, then-Natural Resources Minister Anthony Lynham said work on Rookwood was well underway.

“Road upgrades are complete at Thirsty Creek and Gogango, work is underway on the new Riverslea Bridge, and McCosker Contracting from Gladstone and Lendlease Engineering have been appointed construction partners,” he said.

“This region-building project will create at least 140 jobs in Central Queensland, inject $120 million into the regional economy and deliver 76,000 megalitres of water and jobs and growth for CQ.”