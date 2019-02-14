Federal government launches plan for a looming mining boom

Flynn MP Ken O'Dowd, Resource Minister Matt Canavan, Dawson MP George Christensen and Capricornia MP Michelle landry met in Canberra to discuss the first National Resource Plan in 20 years. PHOTO: AAP/Mick Tsikas

GROWING Asian demand for Australian resources has prompted Minister for Resources Matt Canavan to announce a National Resources Plan to harness the potential wealth that could be generated by the resource sector.

As a result, an estimated 24,000 new mining jobs could be created, but only if projects like the Carmichael mine get the go-ahead from State Government, according to Senator Canavan.

"This will be a test for the Queensland Government,” he said. "To achieve these 24,000 jobs, we need to open up more basins. As our other basins dwindle we need to find new resource provinces - The Galilee is one of those right now that is ready to go.

"Every day the Queensland Government delays the Carmichael mine is another day another Queenslander is out of a job.

"There are reports that demand for LNG will grow by 60per cent, that metallurgical coal, nickel and cobalt will grow by 30per cent, thermal coal and iron ore are set to grow by 15per cent.”

The Federal Government outlined the five priority points of the National Resources Plan: attracting investment, developing new resource industries, investment in new technology, creation of well-paid and secure jobs, and ensuring community benefit.

Capricornia MP Michelle Landry wants to see the coal sector in her electorate continue to grow and provide royalties for the region.

"This is about jobs for Central Queensland and about royalties for Central Queensland and we are sick to death of Labor and The Greens trying to destroy the coal sector,” MsLandry said.

Flynn MP Ken O'Dowd said the wage growth associated with the potential jobs would be beneficial for the region.

"The report outlines so many wages, not just ordinary wages, but good-paying wages,” he said "These jobs will provide good facilities for workers and wages upwards of $130,000 per year.

"Aboriginal, Torres Strait Islander and young people will also benefit from the possible jobs and training opportunities.”

On Wednesday, Labor committed $23million towards the Australia Future Mines Centre, which would be based in Queensland and coordinate mining exploration work, lead scientific research, and develop the technology necessary to explore under deep cover.

Capricornia Labor candidate Russell Robertson agreed that Central Queensland's resource wealth combined with growing Asian demand put the region in a favourable position.

"The demand for this sort of coal will continue to increase with the growth in Asia. That means more secure jobs for Central Queenslanders, which is my number one priority.”