Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Prime Minister Scott Morrison and Minister for Health Greg Hunt. Picture: Mick Tsikas/AAP
Prime Minister Scott Morrison and Minister for Health Greg Hunt. Picture: Mick Tsikas/AAP
Politics

Final campaigning to focus on private health

by Renee Viellaris
10th May 2019 6:14 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

THE Coalition will use the next eight days as a referendum on private health insurance, after Labor refused to commit to keeping the entire $6 billion rebate.

The resharpening of Scott Morrison's campaign is a pitch to undecided voters, who are being warned of a hike in private health insurance premiums if the rebate is reduced.

Health Minister Greg Hunt will attack Labor's plan to cut the rebate of 65,000 Australians on low-cost policies, saying it will push up the price by more $1000 for pensioners and $1500 young families.

Labor will ask the Productivity Commission to review the private health sector and will not say if it will keep the rebate in its entire form.

At a recent health debate, Labor's health spokeswoman Catherine King said: "I'm not going to rule in or out what the Productivity Commission might recommend or might not recommend, nor what our response would be."

Statistics obtained by The Courier-Mail show many of the Queensland seats with the highest rates of private health insurance are in marginal seats, such as Dickson, Capricornia, Dawson, Petrie and Flynn.

Mr Hunt seized on Mr Shorten comparing the rebate to a "subsidy".

"This week, Mr Shorten ­likened the private health insurance rebate to negative gearing, which he is going to slash," he said.

More Stories

Show More
federal election 2019 politics private health

Top Stories

    PM to announce $30m mining and manufacturing school

    premium_icon PM to announce $30m mining and manufacturing school

    Politics Scott Morrison seeks to train next generation of resource workers.

    Luxury home in sought after location is the complete package

    premium_icon Luxury home in sought after location is the complete package

    Property 'It's the sort of home everyone wants'

    • 10th May 2019 6:00 AM
    Candidates list their Capricornia road upgrading priorities

    premium_icon Candidates list their Capricornia road upgrading priorities

    Politics There's plenty of roads around the region requiring improvements.

    • 10th May 2019 6:00 AM
    Candidates explain plans to boost Capricornia's employment

    premium_icon Candidates explain plans to boost Capricornia's employment

    Politics CQ's unemployment, especially youth unemployment, needs fixing.

    • 10th May 2019 6:00 AM