Federal grant helps keep local history alive

FEDERAL Member for Capricornia and Assistant Minister for Children and Families, Michelle Landry, has announced the Rockhampton Art Gallery has been named a successful applicant of the 2019 Community Heritage Grant program.

The Rockhampton Art Gallery received $5950 for the purchase of archival storage equipment and materials and the Rockhampton Regional Council received $5120 for a preservation needs assessment of the Central Queensland collection.

Ms Landry said the aim of the CHG program is to assist communities to preserve nationally significant, locally owned, cultural heritage collections.

The program is managed by the National Library of Australia on behalf of the Australian Government.

“Rockhampton has a rich and diverse history and I’m happy that the Rockhampton Art Gallery and Rockhampton Regional Council can continue to keep Rockhampton’s history alive with grants like these.

“In this digital age, it is important for the young and emerging generations to be taught the history of the area in ways they can see and hear,” Ms Landry said.

With the new Rockhampton Museum of Art being ­constructed, mayor Margaret Strelow said the need for new storage equipment will be even more crucial when trans­porting and rehousing the works.

“The Rockhampton Art Gallery holds approximately 700 works-on-paper and up to 450 of these works currently rest in foam core boxes which we will soon be able to replace with conservation grade boxes,” Cr Strelow said.

“The ability to house the work-on-paper collection to conservation standards in sealed, durable solander boxes will greatly assist us in pro­tecting and transporting the collection to the new gallery where staff will be able to access the works more easily.

“Thank-you to the Federal Government for recognising the importance of preserving our artworks and granting us the funding to ensure future generations can enjoy our ­nationally significant collection.”

CHG grants of up to $15,000 were available to community organisations such as libraries, archives, museums, indigenous and multicultural groups, genealogical and historical societies across the country.

Director-general of the national library, Dr Marie-Louise Ayres, said in this year’s round, applications were received from 135 organisations across Australia. Of these, 61 grants were awarded totalling almost $383,000.

Dr Ayres said the national library was particularly delighted to see the diverse range of groups from all over the country receiving the grants – including from the Broken Hill Regional Art Gallery (New South Wales), Princess Royal Fortress Military Museum Collection (Albany, Western Australia), Cassowary Coast Regional Council (North Queensland), Australian Jewish Historical Society (Sydney) and the Norfolk Island Museum.

Approximately $7.27 million has been distributed since the CHG program commenced in 1994 for cultural heritage preservation projects throughout Australia.

Sixty-one organisations will share in $382,940 of direct grant funds this year.

CHG is jointly funded and supported by the Australian Government through the Department of Communications and the Arts, the National Library of Australia, the National Archives of Australia, the National Film and Sound Archive and the National Museum of Australia.