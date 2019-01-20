Federal Minister learns the hard yards out in western Qld

IMMERSED: Senator Bridget McKenzie visited Alpha hospital, the jockey club, and swimming pool and went for a ride on the Mistake Creek school bus.

SENATOR Bridget McKenzie has visited Central Western Queensland, looking at telecommunications and driving on the dirt roads.

An "open invitation” to industry stakeholders, offered by Australia's top bush telecommunications advocacy group, Better Internet for Rural, Regional and Remote Australia was taken up by the Federal Minister for Regional Services in early January.

During the group's advocacy trips over the past four years, the BIRRR team has invited a wide variety of politicians and telecommunications stakeholders to visit the headquarters of the volunteer group at the home of co-founder Kristy Sparrow, at Malden Station, Alpha, in Central West Queensland.

Ms McKenzie, who is Minister for Regional Services, Sport, Local Government and Decentralisation, was the first to accept.

She was hosted by the Sparrow Family and got to experience the work by BIRRR as well as tour the Alpha area and see the effects of drought and life in a small rural community.

"The BIRRR team are delighted that Minister McKenzie and her advisory team accepted our invitation to visit BIRRR headquarters and experience a few days in our lives,” Ms Sparrow said.

BIRRR commended the ministerial team for doing more than the customary "fly in and fly out” tour.

"It was great to see them actually taking the time to drive our roads, experience our mobile black spots and tour our properties,” Ms Sparrow said.

"Minister McKenzie even pitched in and got her hands dirty on a lick and water run, mustered drought-affected stock, conducted interviews from an NGWL landline phone and - most importantly - listened to our feedback on Government policies and funding, both positive and negative.”

Discussions during the visit included the importance of landline phones, mobile black spot funding, the need for telecommunication stakeholders to help educate consumers and provide improved customer service, nbn product enhancements, and digital literacy in regional areas.

BIRRR also emphasised the need for telecommunications to have ongoing funding and policy commitment, even after the nbn rollout has finished.

Although the visit was based on regional communications, Ms McKenzie also took part in other regional activities.

These included visiting Alpha's health facility and emergency services precinct, Alpha Jockey Club, Alpha Showgrounds, Alpha Swimming Pool (where she learnt about Barcaldine Regional Council- funded swimming lessons), local small businesses and Mistake Creek State School (nominated as a location to receive funding under the next round of Federal Mobile Black Spot Funding).

Cr Sean Dillon said: "It was fantastic to see the Minister take three days out of her busy schedule to visit Central Queensland and experience the on-the-ground issues in a regional community, especially in these times of uncertain weather and the challenges, we are currently faced with.”

BIRRR said it appreciated the time Ms McKenzie made to visit and talk with the group.