Anthony Albanese splits from wife after 30 years

LABOR frontbencher Anthony Albanese has announced his 30-year relationship with wife, former NSW deputy premier Carmel Tebbutt, has ended.

The Federal Member for Grayndler announced the split in a personal statement today.

"I am deeply saddened that my relationship of 30 years with Carmel Tebbutt has ended in separation," the former deputy prime minister and Labor's current infrastructure spokesman said.

"We will continue to share parenting responsibilities for our 18-year-old son Nathan, who has successfully completed his HSC and has developed into an outstanding young man who we are both proud of."

Anthony Albanese has announced he has split with partner Carmel Tebbutt. Picture at the midwinter ball at Parliament House in Canberra. Picture: Gary Ramage

He said no third parties were involved and asked for their privacy to be respected.

The pair were once hailed a power couple rising through the ranks of federal and state politics together.

Ms Tebbutt was the Labor member for the former seat of Marrickville in New South Wales until the 2015 election.

She was also Deputy Premier of NSW from 2008 to 2011.

Ms Tebbutt retired from politics in 2015 and is currently chief executive of the NSW Mental Health Coordinating Council.

Mr Albanese's popularity has put lingering pressure on Opposition Leader Bill Shorten, who bested him for the Labor leadership in 2013.

Mr Albanese got almost 60 per cent of the rank-and-file vote. Mr Shorten nudged him out with almost 64 per cent of caucus. Those close to Albanese believe he would have won the next election and Mr Albanese is known to privately agree.

Government MPs still call Mr Albanese "People's Choice" when he stands up in parliament.

Mr Albanese served as Kevin Rudd's deputy in 2013, and was a senior minister under both him and Julia Gillard.