Kids Exercise Stock
News

Federal swimming grants up to $10k available

Contributed
7th Oct 2019 7:00 AM
Capricornia MP Michelle Landry is encouraging local community groups to apply for new swimming grants to ­enable or improve opportunities for people with disabilities and from diverse backgrounds to enjoy this great Aussie ­pastime.

Working in partnership with Swimming Australia, the Community Swimming Grants Program allows organisations the opportunity to apply for grants of up to $10,000 and has been delivered as part of the Morrison Government's $28.9 million Move It AUS - Participation Grants Program.

"Swimming is a big part of our way of life in Capricornia and is a great way to stay active and healthy at any age," Ms Landry said.

"However, some people in our community need a bit of extra support to be able to enjoy the benefits of swimming, particularly if they have a disability or don't have a strong swimming culture in their family."

The Federal Government has also committed $36.1 million in the Water and Snow Safety Program for water safety initiatives by trusted organisations, including Surf Life Saving Australia, Royal Life Saving Society Australia, AUSTSWIM and Laurie Lawrence Swimming Enterprises.

For more information, go to www.swimming.org.au/community-swimming-grants.

Organisations with the capability to provide or facilitate the provision of swimming and aquatics activities (including but not limited to learn to swim, water safety, aquatics fitness or play and competitive swimming programs and activities).

Eligible organisations may include Learn to Swim providers, aqua fitness providers, aquatics facilities, swim clubs and other aquatics sport clubs (e.g. water polo clubs etc).

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

