Federer’s bombshell retirement remark

Roger Federer dropped the latest hint he is considering retiring by admitting: "I'm at the end of my career."

But he insisted there is still plenty of life in his 38-year-old body as he targets one last achievement, another Olympic gold medal.

The veteran star, who turns 39 in August, will miss the remainder of the 2020 season when it restarts.

He underwent surgery on his problematic right knee in February but had to have a second op when his recovery was not going to plan.

Speaking to SRFSport, Federer admitted he will call time on his incredible career when his body tells him enough is enough.

He said: "It is already clear that I am at the end of my career. I cannot say what will be in two years.

"That's why I plan year after year. I'm still happy right now.

"But when the cogwheels don't grip anymore, I stop. When I am old, I will surely play tennis. But no longer train but just 'ball'.

"It will be a very interesting step not to always work on something and only to play with colleagues."

Federer still holds the record for men's Grand Slam singles titles on 20, one ahead of Rafael Nadal.

The last three of those came in the 13 months after returning from knee surgery, winning the 2017 and 2018 Australian Opens as well as an eighth Wimbledon crown in between.

But one of his primary goals for his next comeback is glory in Tokyo.

Federer won gold for Switzerland in the doubles at Beijing 2008 then was beaten by Andy Murray in the singles final four years later on Wimbledon's Centre Court.

And he revealed he is desperate to get his hands on another medal at next summer's rearranged Games.

The Swiss legend added: "Olympics are always special.

"I'm excited to see what Tokyo will be like and hope the Games can take place in 2021.

"Of course I want a medal there. No matter whether in singles, doubles or mixed.

"I'm not there yet. If you have been on the tour for 20 years, you are happy to have a quieter year. The right preparation starts about three months before the Games - you don't think about it beforehand."

This article originally appeared on The Sun and was reproduced with permission.

Originally published as Federer's bombshell retirement remark