Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Troops pulled off border duty on the Gold Coast last week have been sent to Western Australia in a move the police union says ‘stinks to high heaven’.
Troops pulled off border duty on the Gold Coast last week have been sent to Western Australia in a move the police union says ‘stinks to high heaven’.
News

Federal border troop removal ‘stinks to high heaven’

by Greg Stolz
3rd Oct 2020 11:04 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

Queensland-based troops pulled off border duty on the Gold Coast last week have been sent to Western Australia to combat coronavirus in a move slammed the police union says 'stinks to high heaven'.

In what he described as an 'outrageous' decision, Police Minister Mark Ryan said 110 Townsville-based soldiers had been deployed to WA for COVID duty just days after being withdrawn from the Queensland-NSW border.

 

letterspromo

About 60 soldiers had been helping police man border checkpoints but they were withdrawn on Thursday, just hours before a massive increase in traffic due to the border reopening to northern NSW and long weekend.

The troops were supposedly pulled out to prepare for the storm, bushfire and cyclone season and Mr Ryan and Police Union President Ian Leavers blasted the decision to send them to WA.

"This is outrageous," Mr Ryan said.

"It's further proof of the Federal Government playing politics on COVID and playing politics with the Queensland border response.

"How's that for a slap in the face for Queenslanders?"

Police Union president Ian Leavers said the decision to remove the troops from the Queensland border ostensibly to prepare for natural disasters and then send them to WA 'stinks'.

"It stinks to high heaven and it's nothing short of a disgrace," he said.

Originally published as Feds' border troop removal 'stinks to high heaven'

adf border ban coronavirus politics

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        DEBATE WRAP: How Rocky’s candidates fared in our debate

        Premium Content DEBATE WRAP: How Rocky’s candidates fared in our debate

        Politics It was a political debate like no other that CQ has experienced but there was much to learn from watching Rockhampton’s election candidates make their cases for your...

        Name and Shame: Driver blew .187 after crashing into pole

        Premium Content Name and Shame: Driver blew .187 after crashing into pole

        Crime Drink drivers and drug drivers convicted in Rockhampton Magistrates Court this...

        YOUR GUIDE: What’s on around the grounds this weekend

        Premium Content YOUR GUIDE: What’s on around the grounds this weekend

        Whats On AFL Capricornia grand finals headline the action.

        GARDENING: Mighty midgets a perfect gap filler

        Premium Content GARDENING: Mighty midgets a perfect gap filler

        Gardening Gardening guru Neil Fisher shares his tips and tricks.