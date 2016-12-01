Feds find the funds to help with the reef

NO 1 ATTRACTION: Healthy coral in the Capricorn Group of Islands in the Southern Great Barrier Reef.

I AM pleased my calls to the Turnbull government have been heard to match the Palaszczuk government's funding for the Great Barrier Reef.

I have been calling on Mr Turnbull and the Member for Capricornia to match the Palaszczuk government's funding to safeguard vital jobs and programs on our reef.

Ms Landry's best response was to resort to personal name calling because she failed to understand the importance of this funding in her own electorate.

Despite this, I am pleased Mr Turnbull had the common sense to finally agree, in principle, to match our funding.

The Palaszczuk government has made it clear that a well-resourced Field Management Program (FMP) is needed to respond to climate change pressures, increased visitor numbers and the international focus on the actions of both the Australian and Queensland governments in regards to the Great Barrier Reef.

The Palaszczuk government pledged an extra $1.65 million over four years to ensure important reef programs are not compromised.

The issue of reef care is huge and I am proud to have been lobbying the Federal Government on behalf of anyone who derives their livelihood through tourism.

The reef is the No. 1 attraction of why tourists say they come to Queensland, so it's imperative that with record coral bleaching we need to protect this valuable and unique asset on our doorstep.

And the Queensland Government was also working to implement the GBR Water Science Taskforce's recommendations with record funding of more than $57 million a year now being delivered by Queensland.

Brittany Lauga

Member for Keppel