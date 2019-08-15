Feds look to 'beef up' Beef Australia

BEEF Australia 2021 planning is well under way and Federal Government representatives met with the board yesterday to discuss how a $3.9 million funding injection could be best leveraged to support farmers.

Minister for Agriculture Bridget McKenzie, flanked by Capricornia MP Michelle Landry, Beef Australia vice chairman Grant Cassidy and Beef Australia chief executive Ian Mill talked about what both parties were expecting to come from the government funding.

"Our focus is going to be broad-ranging but it's all about sustainability in the beef industry and it's all about innovation that's occurring in the beef industry,” Mr Mill said.

He said trade was also going to be a key focus of the 2021 event.

"For the last event we had 14 international delegates attend,” Mr Mill said

Ms McKenzie backed in the Government's multimillion- dollar commitment to BA, stressing the importance of showcasing Central Queensland's prized export.

"Beef production has often been seen as a negative for the environment,” she said.

"However recent thinking indicates that this is not true.

"By using innovative management systems, livestock have the potential to have a positive impact on or even reverse the effects of climate change.”

Ms McKenzie shared Mr Mill's recognition for international importance, stating the need to "champion our fantastic beef products domestically and internationally”.

Ms Landry spoke of the importance of securing world markets and lowering tariffs through the free trade agreement with key export partners such as China, Japan and South Korea.

She said the beef trade was worth $5.47 billion to the national economy each year.

"Rockhampton's contribution to the industry is central and it's critical we as a government back local producers and facilitate more opportunities for one of Australia's most valuable export commodities,” Ms Landry said.

While in town, the federal representatives also sought to raise awareness surrounding the importance of biosecurity, particularly in airports and shipping ports, in preserving the national beef industry.

The pair said the region's beef industry faced "very real threats” that demanded a sophisticated response.

Ms McKenzie said overseas products such as jerky or salami were especially hazardous.

"Diseases like foot-and-mouth disease, screw worm fly and rabies exist in countries to our north that are so close,” she said.

They asked travellers to respect the biosecurity precautions in place at international airports and shipping areas.

A 2012 report by the Australian Bureau of Agriculture and Resource Economics and Sciences estimated a foot-and-mouth disease outbreak would cost the Australian economy about $50 billion over 10 years.