Feds urged to take control of Adani mine link

THE Turnbull Government will be urged to consider taking control of the rail link to Adani's coal mine under a plan to be debated at the LNP convention.

The resolution, proposed by Dawson MP George Christensen's branch, urges the Federal Government to fund, own and operate the rail line between Abbot Point and the Galilee Basin through the Australian Rail Track Corporation.

Indian company Adani had applied for a $1 billion loan from the Northern Australia Infrastructure Facility (NAIF) to build a rail line that would link its Carmichael mine to the port, but it was vetoed by the Queensland Government.

Northern Australia and Resources Minister Matt Canavan said no matter what was decided at the convention, the Federal Government would continue to support the opening of the Galilee Basin.

"It's a matter for the LNP to debate. Obviously, last year the Federal Government was in a position potentially to provide funding through the NAIF to help build that rail line to get the Galilee open (but) the Queensland Government … pulled their support," he said.

"So whatever is decided this weekend at the LNP convention, the ball is in the Queensland Government's court."

Senator Canavan urged the State Government to end its "stupid war" against coal.

"Coal's about to become our biggest export again, what exactly does the Labor Party have against coal," he said.

The LNP convention agenda will also include resolutions on a number of controversial issues including abortion, euthanasia and nuclear power.

Northern LNP senator Ian Macdonald said a nuclear power station in Queensland or anywhere in Australia wasn't something to get "too excited about" at this time.

Senator Macdonald said he believed a new coal-fired power station was the best option for electricity generation in the North at the moment.

"I've always thought that in Australia, in Queensland, we have unlimited supplies of high quality black coal that used to give us a competitive advantage around the world," he said.

"I'm hopeful this may lead to a coal-fired power station in the North, which I think the North desperately needs for reliable and affordable power and we have the resource."

Resolutions that pass at the state convention are referred to the parliamentary team for consideration as possible future government policy.