Feedback sought on Yeppoon CBD upgrades

Residents can provide the council with feedback on the proposed projects online.

Additional parking, footpaths and lookout points in Yeppoon’s central business district are expected to bolster tourism in the coastal community.

Livingstone Shire Councillor Glenda Mather said the council had resolved to provide more parking on the eastern side of Adelaide Street, following a briefing session in December last year.

Cr Mather said a notice of motion was put forward following reports of parking and traffic concerns on the street, and the council would now gather feedback on a draft concept.

“The project for consideration is in the Forward Work Program and, if approved, is expected to be delivered as a staged development,” she said.

“Additional parking and footpaths would be prioritised in the initial phases of development, with the potential to deliver multiple lookout points in the future.

“The additional parking and footpaths would provide greater safety and connectivity while the lookout sites will promote the most spectacular views to be found anywhere along our Australian coastline.”

Residents and businesses living and operating on Adelaide Street have provided initial feedback on the concept as key stakeholders on this project, and other shire residents can now offer feedback online.