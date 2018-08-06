Feel good moment for aged care residents and staff

REACHING OUT: Captain Dale Brooks, Deb Brosnan and Major Debbie Friend at Bethesda.

JUST because you live in aged care doesn't mean you can't still help out those who most need it.

That's exactly how one Bethesda resident described a recent effort to help out elderly people in the community.

Aide for the Elderly was founded by the facility's lifestyle coordinator, Deb Brosman.

"With all the negativity about nursing homes, it's nice to shave a happy story to share,” Deb said.

Throughout the month of July, Deb asked staff, families, friends and even residents, if they wanted, to donate non-perishable items for an elderly person in the community.

"We've had great support from staff and several residents,” she said.

"One of our residents said it made them feel good being able to help someone else doing it tough.

"It made them feel that they were still part of the community.”

Last Friday the items were handed over to Salvation Army officers who gratefully accepted them.