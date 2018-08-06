Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
REACHING OUT: Captain Dale Brooks, Deb Brosnan and Major Debbie Friend at Bethesda.
REACHING OUT: Captain Dale Brooks, Deb Brosnan and Major Debbie Friend at Bethesda. Allan Reinikka ROK030818abethesd
News

Feel good moment for aged care residents and staff

by Christine Mckee
6th Aug 2018 12:06 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

JUST because you live in aged care doesn't mean you can't still help out those who most need it.

That's exactly how one Bethesda resident described a recent effort to help out elderly people in the community.

Aide for the Elderly was founded by the facility's lifestyle coordinator, Deb Brosman.

"With all the negativity about nursing homes, it's nice to shave a happy story to share,” Deb said.

Throughout the month of July, Deb asked staff, families, friends and even residents, if they wanted, to donate non-perishable items for an elderly person in the community.

"We've had great support from staff and several residents,” she said.

"One of our residents said it made them feel good being able to help someone else doing it tough.

"It made them feel that they were still part of the community.”

Last Friday the items were handed over to Salvation Army officers who gratefully accepted them.

aged care bethesda deb brosman salvation army
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Top Stories

    The smouldering deamalgamation debate that won't go away

    premium_icon The smouldering deamalgamation debate that won't go away

    News Livingstone mayor says there's no way $47 million was spent in Livingstone during amalgamation

    • 6th Aug 2018 12:39 AM
    Buyer demand fast tracks new development ahead of time

    premium_icon Buyer demand fast tracks new development ahead of time

    News Two new homes will open in the display village in September

    • 6th Aug 2018 12:09 AM
    GALLERY: Rockets scuttle Pirates to fire into play-offs

    premium_icon GALLERY: Rockets scuttle Pirates to fire into play-offs

    Basketball Coach Tweedy: We know when we play well we can beat the top teams

    NITELIFE GALLERY: Photo from Rocky's nightclubs this weekend

    NITELIFE GALLERY: Photo from Rocky's nightclubs this weekend

    Clubs Plenty of people were out and about having a good time.

    Local Partners