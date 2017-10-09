Help for seriously injured Rocky teen after horror fall

Michael Lacey was left with serious injuries after a campdrafting accident at Condamine.

Michael Lacey was left with serious injuries after a campdrafting accident at Condamine. Contributed

ALTON Downs' 17-year-old Michael Lacey who had a horrific horse accident in July is the other recipient of the Gracemere Community Feel Good Project's inaugural fundraiser.

"Michael is only 17 and has the support of his family but his road is long and they need some help to make that road as smooth as possible," a post on the project's Facebook page read.

He was left seriously injured on July 8 during Condamine campdraft when the beast he was chasing ended up underneath his horse causing the horse to fall.

On July 8, Michael Lacey had a horse accident at Condamine Campdraft. He was air lifted to Princess Alexandra Hospital with severe head injuries, where he was put into an induced coma. He has spent 13 days in ICU. This is Michael after spending 54 days in the PA hospital. Facebook

Mike, as he's more commonly known, was trapped underneath the horse. When the horse stood back up, Mikes leg was caught in the stirrup which saw him dragged along the ground until someone pulled the horse up.

Left lying in the arena, Mike was immediately attended by on-ground paramedics and then the life-flight rescue helicopter, where he was sedated and set up for assisted breathing before being flown to the Princess Alexandra Hospital.

The woman who set up a Facebook page to promote fundraisers to help Michael and his family told The Morning Bulletin Michael arrived home on Thursday night.

He will continue his rehab in Rockhampton plus haves teleconference with his councillors in Brisbane.

"Mike is doing well but still has some issues to work through which is natural considering what he has been through," Noeleen Yates wrote on the Facebook page last week.

"Mike is slowly recognising or accepting these issues himself which is part of his healing process.

"Jim Lacey had a week at home going back to work and sorting out a few things after being away for more than two months. He is now back in Brisbane with us and working from Brisbane."