Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Weather

Feels like -3C! Qld shivers through more subzero temps

26th Jun 2020 5:58 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

PARTS of southern Queensland are again shivering this morning as an icy blast continues to grip the state, sending temperatures plummeting to below zero.

The coldest place in the state is again Kingaroy, which at 5.20am was a bitterly cold minus 1.1 degrees, but outside it felt like minus 3C.

It was almost as cold in Applethorpe, which dropped to -0.7C early this morning, Oakey (-0.4C) and Roma (-0.4).

While it might be cold at your place, spare a thought for these steers at Eungella, in northern New South Wales. Picture: Cloudbreak Lowlines Cattle & Eungella Beef
While it might be cold at your place, spare a thought for these steers at Eungella, in northern New South Wales. Picture: Cloudbreak Lowlines Cattle & Eungella Beef

Brisbane residents will be waking to another freezing cold morning, with Amberly recording 3C at 5am, while similar temperatures are being experienced across southeast Queensland.

It was just 3.8C in Gympie, 3.2C in Toowoomba and 0.9C in Warwick, while at 6.6C the Sunshine Coast was slightly warmer than yesterday's June record. 

The Bureau of Meteorology is predicting a maximum of 22C in Brisbane today with patchy fog in the west early this morning.

Minimums will hover around 11C across the weekend and into next week, with the maximum to remain at 22C until Thursday when it will reach 26C.

HOW COLD IT IS AT YOUR PLACE (5.20AM)

Applethorpe - minus 0.7C

Roma - minus 0.4C

Amberley - 2.9C

Gatton - 6.1C

Gympie - 3.7C

Kingaroy - minus 1.1C

Nambour - 6.9C

Oakey - 0.5C

Sunshine Coast - 6.5C

Toowoomba - 3.4C

Originally published as Feels like -3C! Qld shivers through more subzero temps

More Stories

editors picks queensland subzero weather winter

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Council deficit looking low Council estimates COVID-19 income loss to be $2.2 million

        premium_icon Council deficit looking low Council estimates COVID-19 income...

        Money Council is yet to hand down the 2020-21 budget which has been held off so they can fully understand the effects of COVID-19 which are just coming through now.

        Missing man found dead after serious quad bike crash

        premium_icon Missing man found dead after serious quad bike crash

        Breaking The person was reported missing earlier this morning after falling to return home...

        Tourists swarm to popular Rocky spot as restrictions ease

        premium_icon Tourists swarm to popular Rocky spot as restrictions ease

        Lifestyle Some communities sheltered van and motorhome travellers stranded by Covid-19 travel...

        Father’s grief: ‘Death trap’ intersection needs upgrade

        premium_icon Father’s grief: ‘Death trap’ intersection...

        News Is this the most dangerous intersection in the region?